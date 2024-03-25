Quick Hits: Zac "The QB Whisperer' Taylor As Joe Burrow Becomes An NFL Standard; Kicking Around New Rules And Proposals

"They've got an idea of the speed of it and the different pressures I can get. Different styles different coordinators bring. What the division felt like," Taylor said. "I hate to talk about other teams. You learn from your experience and you get an opportunity to study other guys. I think it's always a little better learning from your own experience and the challenges that you have personally. From afar I was really impressed with Matt and Jordan … A head coach I enjoy watching because it makes sense what they do. As a byproduct of that you watch the quarterback. I was really impressed with the job he did as a full-time starter for the first time. We saw that in training camp when we practiced against those guys."

TACKLE BAN: The owners unanimously approved banning the hip-drop tackle Monday, but they didn't use Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson as the poster child for it.

In a twist of irony, the video the NFL showed what the penalty looks like had two clips of Bengals getting hip-dropped. One cost tight end Drew Sample the last 15 games of the 2022 season when he got cut down in Dallas with a torn MCL and PCL. The other one may have cost the Bengals an AFC title when wide receiver Tyler Boyd went down early in the 2022 conference championship game in Kansas City.

But it was Wilson who got ripped coast-to-coast for his Nov. 16 prime-time tackle on Ravens tight end Mark Andrews that cost Andrews the last six regular-season games of the season. Andrews came back to play in the postseason and on Monday the league indicated that Wilson's tackle would not be flagged under the ban.

"(That play) isn't on the video," said competition committee chairman Rich McKay.

McKay pushed back against the NFL Players Association's complaint that the ban is confusing. He pointed to the three elements that make it a hip-drop.

"You got to see him grab him," McKay said of the video. "You got to see him control them. You got to see him swivel himself up in the air and you got to see him go unweighted."