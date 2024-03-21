Bengals.com Media Mock 2.0: How Free Agency Impacted No. 18

18.BENGALS: DT Jer'Zhan (Johnny) Newton, Illinois; Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com:

If there's one thing the last ten days has reminded us, it is just how rare and expensive defensive tackles are out there when they hit free agency. Even rarer are the massive nose tackles such as DJ Reader, the man who filled that role here for four seasons before leaving for Detroit last week.

The Bengals could use a nose tackle for the opener and there doesn't seem to be one early in the draft. But a team that has to face Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, and Najee Harris knows it needs juice up front no matter in what form.

They still need offensive tackle depth, but now that Trent Brown is here at right tackle for a year, what's more urgent? (Hint: Chubb averages five yards per carry and 90 yards per game in his career against the Bengals.)

According to a survey of big boards (Scouts, Inc., Pro Football Focus, NFL.com), there are top players at other spots lurking at No. 18 in this scenario: Edgers Jared Verse and Laiatu Latu, Wiggins and Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, and another wideout, Adonai Mitchell of Texas.

But they've got plenty of young pass rushers, the secondary is so stocked they have to figure out the talent they've got, and when it comes to wide receiver, Tee Higgins is franchised and they may have solved some of the slot puzzle when they signed vet pass-catching tight end Mike Gesicki.