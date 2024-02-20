A Freak Pick At No. 18 In Media Mock Draft With Bengals On The Clock

18.BENGALS _ DT Byron Murphy II, Texas; Geoff Hobson, Bengals.com:

In order to look at the universe, let's use the telescope of some of the various big boards, such as Pro Football Focus, ESPN's Scouts Inc., and Daniel Jeremiah's NFL.com ratings.

With Seattle and Jacksonville plucking two guys we'd love right in front of us, let's see the top players left:

PFF: Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Murphy, and then ranked 16-19 Florida State edge Jared Verse, Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson, UCLA edge Laiatu Latu, and Alabama tackle J.C. Latham.

ESPN: Latu, Georgia tackle Amarius Mims, Verse, Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman, DeJean, Murphy.

NFL.com: Latham, Verse, LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Washington tackle Troy Fautanu, Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton, Mims, Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Latu, Murphy.

If they franchise Higgins, wide receiver seems to be a 2025 question. They never take linebackers in the first round, they're set at center, and they haven't taken a tight end in the first round since 2013.

That leaves us with big guys and cornerbacks. DeJean is interesting because he's 6-1 and can play both cornerback and safety. Which is nice, but if we're in the same universe, the tackles on either side of the ball would seem to be a more urgent need.

The edges, Verse and Latu, are really good players, but they took Myles Murphy in the first round last year, defensive dean Sam Hubbard should be back at 100%, and Pro Bowl sacker Trey Hendrickson has two years left on his deal.

The two right tackles that appear twice in the universe are Latham and Mims. But the thing is, they've got 31 college starts among them. Jonah Williams, the 11th overall pick for the Bengals in 2019, came in with 44. Latham is a two-year starter and Mims started for a year before he got hurt. They usually like them a little more seasoned. Plus, this is a deep tackle class and, depending on who you ask, you can get one in the second round.