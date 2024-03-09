 Skip to main content
2024 Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Another LSU Wide Reciever To Cincinnati?

Mar 08, 2024 at 08:00 PM
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round.

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OT JC Latham, Alabama

NFL.com - Charles Davis

"Many evaluators believe Latham will prove to be the best of a deep bunch of OTs."

SI.com - Luke Easterling

"... Latham brings an impressive blend of power and athleticism, along with a massive frame."

SB Nation - Joseph Acosta

"Another player-team fit that I love. Latham looked slimmed down in Indy, but that shouldn't take away his biggest trait, which is being a People Mover similar to the ones they have in Magic Kingdom."

FILE - Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Fuaga has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)
Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Yahoo Sports - Charles McDonald and Nate Rice

"Fuaga can stay at right tackle or bump inside if needed. He will be a positive player in the run game and is a fine pass protector with size."

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) stretches to break the plane of the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

WR Brian Thomas Jr. - LSU

NFL.com - Lance Zierlein

"... Thomas gives them a highly athletic inside/outside option with electric speed who can step in and play right away."

CBS Sports - Chris Trapasso

"I have a feeling Thomas is going to be a riser during the pre-draft process. Big and fast."

USA Today - Victoria Hernandez and Nate Davis

"Brian Thomas Jr. led the nation with 17 touchdown catches last season. He and Malik Nabers each had a 1,000-yard season, something that Chase and Justin Jefferson did together while donning the purple and yellow. Thomas might need a team where he can be the it-guy eventually. But the Bengals are a great spot for him to make the leap to the pros."

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Pro Football Network - Joe Broback

"Brock Bowers is a versatile weapon who can add to an already talented group. Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins should command most of the attention, leaving Bowers to exploit other favorable matchups on the field."

Sporting News - Vinnie Iyer

"The Bengals take advantage of teams having greater needs above and jump on the best offensive talent available. They still need more offensive line help for Joe Burrow, but at least Bowers can help as a blocker while also being a dynamic third receiver..."

