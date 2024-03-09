2024 Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Another LSU Wide Reciever To Cincinnati?

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round.
We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
OT JC Latham, Alabama
"Many evaluators believe Latham will prove to be the best of a deep bunch of OTs."
"... Latham brings an impressive blend of power and athleticism, along with a massive frame."
"Another player-team fit that I love. Latham looked slimmed down in Indy, but that shouldn't take away his biggest trait, which is being a People Mover similar to the ones they have in Magic Kingdom."
OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
"Fuaga can stay at right tackle or bump inside if needed. He will be a positive player in the run game and is a fine pass protector with size."
WR Brian Thomas Jr. - LSU
"... Thomas gives them a highly athletic inside/outside option with electric speed who can step in and play right away."
"I have a feeling Thomas is going to be a riser during the pre-draft process. Big and fast."
"Brian Thomas Jr. led the nation with 17 touchdown catches last season. He and Malik Nabers each had a 1,000-yard season, something that Chase and Justin Jefferson did together while donning the purple and yellow. Thomas might need a team where he can be the it-guy eventually. But the Bengals are a great spot for him to make the leap to the pros."
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
"Brock Bowers is a versatile weapon who can add to an already talented group. Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins should command most of the attention, leaving Bowers to exploit other favorable matchups on the field."
"The Bengals take advantage of teams having greater needs above and jump on the best offensive talent available. They still need more offensive line help for Joe Burrow, but at least Bowers can help as a blocker while also being a dynamic third receiver..."
