2024 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Two Pundits Select TEs for First-Round Pick

Feb 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round. We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OT JC Latham, Alabama

NFL.com - Chad Reuter

"...the rookie would join Orlando Brown to give the Bengals a massive starting tackle duo."

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) is shown aginst SOuth Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

CBS Sports - Garrett Podell

"He didn't allow a sack in 377 pass-blocking snaps in college. Mims did start in both of Georgia's playoff games en route to a 2022 CFP national title ... Mims and his 6-7, 340-pound frame would be an affordable and helpful add"

FILE - Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Fuaga has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)
Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Yahoo Sports - Charles McDonald, Nate Tice

"Fuaga projects as a versatile lineman who can play guard or tackle at the next level, which would fit well with what the Bengals need up front. Steady offensive line play would take this offense to a new level and keep Burrow upright, which is crucial for the Bengals' championship hopes."

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

DT Byron Murphy II, Texas

USA Today - Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

"Plugging in Murphy would set Cincinnati up to generate more havoc up front with a quick-twitch threat who can throw blockers off balance."

Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) passes Rice cornerback Jonathan Jean (22) on a touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

Pro Football Network - Joe Broback

"While Sanders hasn't been in the spotlight as much, he's still a great TE who can elevate the Bengals' offense. He's a reliable pass catcher who's explosive with the ball in his hands, and his effort through the whistle jumps out on tape."

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs the ball after a catch against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

PFF.com - Trevor Sikkema

"The Georgia product is one of the best receiving tight ends we've seen come through"

NFL.com - Dan Parr

"The value of a top-five talent at No. 12 is too great for Cincinnati to resist."

