2024 Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Two Pundits Select TEs for First-Round Pick

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round. We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
OT JC Latham, Alabama
"...the rookie would join Orlando Brown to give the Bengals a massive starting tackle duo."
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
"He didn't allow a sack in 377 pass-blocking snaps in college. Mims did start in both of Georgia's playoff games en route to a 2022 CFP national title ... Mims and his 6-7, 340-pound frame would be an affordable and helpful add"
OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
"Fuaga projects as a versatile lineman who can play guard or tackle at the next level, which would fit well with what the Bengals need up front. Steady offensive line play would take this offense to a new level and keep Burrow upright, which is crucial for the Bengals' championship hopes."
DT Byron Murphy II, Texas
"Plugging in Murphy would set Cincinnati up to generate more havoc up front with a quick-twitch threat who can throw blockers off balance."
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
"While Sanders hasn't been in the spotlight as much, he's still a great TE who can elevate the Bengals' offense. He's a reliable pass catcher who's explosive with the ball in his hands, and his effort through the whistle jumps out on tape."
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
"The Georgia product is one of the best receiving tight ends we've seen come through"
"The value of a top-five talent at No. 12 is too great for Cincinnati to resist."