2024 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Pundit Picks SEC Corner for Round One

news

The 2023 NFL Draft has finished and the Cincinnati Bengals have made their picks. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Myles Murphy, DJ Turner II, Jordan Battle and the rest of the Bengals' picks suit up for the upcoming season. As the team worked hard in the 2023 NFL Draft to build a championship-worthy team, media outlets around the country are offering their expert analysis and grading of the Bengals' draft picks. So, let's take a look at how the Bengals are faring in the eyes of the experts.