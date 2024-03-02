2024 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Pundit Picks SEC Corner for Round One

The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round.
We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.
DT Jer'Zhan ("Johnny") Newton, Illinois
"Putting another worker bee on the front line would help the Bengals' defense create more disruption in 2024."
"Most mocks will have the Bengals taking an offensive tackle, but I am going to go a different route and give them a penetrating defensive tackle to complement their outstanding edge rushers."
OT JC Latham, Alabama
"Waiting to find (a) replacement in a talent-rich draft may be a smart, cost-effective move to address a position of need."
"...this year's loaded class should give them a worthy candidate. Latham has the size, athleticism, power, and experience against top competition to be the ideal fit."
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
"Fuaga could play there from day one; he started 25 games at right tackle in college. He is a tenacious run-blocker in a 6-6, 335-pound frame. He allowed just one sack over the past two seasons."
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
"Guyton's rising up many draft boards thanks to a standout performance at the Senior Bowl. His quick feet and length at 6 feet, 7 inches tall offer a great base to develop his raw skills in pass protection and run blocking ... Entrusting Guyton as a Day 1 starter could be dicey, but his high-end traits might prove too alluring to pass up."
WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
"Franklin could close the gap to the other receivers with a strong week at the Scouting Combine ... He's got size (6-3, 190) and elite speed, attributes that could nicely complement Cincy WR Ja'Marr Chase."
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
"Mims is light on college starting experience, but he has the talent to step in and make a difference right away."
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
"Brock Bowers is certainly a top-10 talent, but he has a wider draft range due to his position (and also that it's a better quarterback and wide receiver class than in years past). This scenario would be a nightmare for the rest of the NFL, as Bowers would provide a whole new dimension to the Bengals' high-flying attack."
"File this under fits that I selfishly want to see happen. It's highly unlikely Bowers falls this far in Round 1, but let's just pause and dream for a moment about seeing him joining forces with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase."
CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
"Arnold is a smooth corner who uses his size well in coverage, and he's agile enough to make big plays on the ball and also be a reliable asset in run support."