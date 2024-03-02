 Skip to main content
2024 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Pundit Picks SEC Corner for Round One

Mar 02, 2024 at 04:00 PM
The 2024 NFL Draft is almost here and the Bengals will have the 18th pick in the first round.

We've rounded up the latest projections from media outlets across the league to give you a look at who could be joining the Bengals this year.

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

DT Jer'Zhan ("Johnny") Newton, Illinois

NFL.com - Bucky Brooks

"Putting another worker bee on the front line would help the Bengals' defense create more disruption in 2024."

The Draft Network - Brently Weissman

"Most mocks will have the Bengals taking an offensive tackle, but I am going to go a different route and give them a penetrating defensive tackle to complement their outstanding edge rushers."

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OT JC Latham, Alabama

CBS Sports - Josh Edwards

"Waiting to find (a) replacement in a talent-rich draft may be a smart, cost-effective move to address a position of need."

SI.com - Luke Easterling

"...this year's loaded class should give them a worthy candidate. Latham has the size, athleticism, power, and experience against top competition to be the ideal fit."

FILE - Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. Fuaga has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)
Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

ESPN - Mel Kiper Jr.

"Fuaga could play there from day one; he started 25 games at right tackle in college. He is a tenacious run-blocker in a 6-6, 335-pound frame. He allowed just one sack over the past two seasons."

Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

USA Today Sports - Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

"Guyton's rising up many draft boards thanks to a standout performance at the Senior Bowl. His quick feet and length at 6 feet, 7 inches tall offer a great base to develop his raw skills in pass protection and run blocking ... Entrusting Guyton as a Day 1 starter could be dicey, but his high-end traits might prove too alluring to pass up."

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

USA Today Sports - Nate Davis

"Franklin could close the gap to the other receivers with a strong week at the Scouting Combine ... He's got size (6-3, 190) and elite speed, attributes that could nicely complement Cincy WR Ja'Marr Chase."

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) is shown aginst SOuth Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

The Athletic - Teague Robinson

"Mims is light on college starting experience, but he has the talent to step in and make a difference right away."

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers carries the ball after a reception during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill )
Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

CBS Sports - Kyle Stackpole

"Brock Bowers is certainly a top-10 talent, but he has a wider draft range due to his position (and also that it's a better quarterback and wide receiver class than in years past). This scenario would be a nightmare for the rest of the NFL, as Bowers would provide a whole new dimension to the Bengals' high-flying attack."

NFL.com - Daniel Jeremiah

"File this under fits that I selfishly want to see happen. It's highly unlikely Bowers falls this far in Round 1, but let's just pause and dream for a moment about seeing him joining forces with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase."

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) knocks down a pass intended for Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) near the end zone during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

The Sporting News - Vinnie Iyer

"Arnold is a smooth corner who uses his size well in coverage, and he's agile enough to make big plays on the ball and also be a reliable asset in run support."

