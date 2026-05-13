Joe Flacco To Star in Season Three of Netflix 'Quarterback' Docu-series on July 14

Joe Flacco will star in season three of the hit Netflix docu-series Quarterback, the streaming service announced today. The docu-series, produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions, is set to hit Netflix on July 14.

Quarterback give viewers exclusive, unprecedented access to four quarterbacks across the 2025 NFL season both on and off the field. This season features Flacco, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, Tennessee Titans rookie QB Cam Ward and Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. Relive key moments from the season and get a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the QB position one of football's toughest jobs.

The Bengals made a midseason move for Flacco after he began the season with the Cleveland Browns. Flacco earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl in 2025, completing 61.7% of his passes for 1,664 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games played and six starts for Cincinnati. The Bengals re-signed Flacco to back up QB Joe Burrow in 2026.

Netflix previously followed Burrow during the 2024-25 NFL season for Season two of the show, along with Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff. Season one debuted after the 2022-23 season and followed Cousins, Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota. The company also did one season of Receiver, following WR Deebo Samuel, TE George Kittle, WR Davante Adams, WR Justin Jefferson and WR Amon St. Brown over the 2023-24 season.