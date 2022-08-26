Bengals Notebook: Preseason Finale Vs. Rams A Roster Super Bowl; Punters, LG, Backup DTs Get Long Looks

O-LINE LINEUP: The other big question for Friday is left guard and look for Jackson Carman to get plenty of work there Friday night against the Rams. He may get what rookie Cordell Volson got in New York Sunday night. Every snap. That's the game Carman couldn't play because of COVID and now he needs the snaps so the coaches can make the final call for Opening Day left guard.

Since no starters are playing, some may suggest that means they've already decided on Volson as the starter. But it's a fact they want to get a longer look at Carman since he's got just 33 preseason snaps and Volson has 96.

Head coach Zac Taylor has been talking about flipping sides for the backup tackles, so after Hakeem Adeniji started on the left and D'Ante Smith on the right in New York, they could switch it up to start against the Rams.

Trey Hill, his second preseason considered to be a rousing success, figures to get another start at center and maybe some work at right guard as he's emerged as the first interior player off the bench. If the Rams scrimmages are any indication, the newest Bengal, Nate Gillam, is in there at right guard.

DEFENSIVE LOOK: Carman. Huber vs. Chrisman. The next big battle may be for the defensive tackle spot behind D.J. Reader, B.J. Hill, Josh Tupou and Zach Carter. First, the Bengals would have to decide to keep five of them, so either Tyler Shelvin or Domenique Davis have to play well enough to convince them to.

So they'll play a bunch with Tupou and Carter probably playing sparingly. Rookie Tariqious Tisdale (hamstring) probably won't play.

Edge Khalid Kareem (hamstring) won't play and two other backup edges, Cam Sample and Joseph Ossai, probably won't either because they're going to be playing a lot in the season. That leaves a ton of snaps on the edge Friday for seventh-rounder Jeffrey Gunter and vets Raymond Johnson II and Noah Spence.

How many safeties can sit? Vonn Bell won't play. Jessie Bates III figures to start practicing Wednesday. Rookie Dax Hill has been starting all camp so he probably won't play. Michal Thomas figures to play some, but it looks like he's got a job after he played just 14 snaps against the Giants.

They'll have to use fifth-rounder Tycen Anderson and veteran Trayvon Henderson a bunch. Same thing at cornerback with the top three sitting, Tre Flowers playing sparingly and Cam Taylor-Britt out. Back-up slot Jalen Davis gets to show why he's won another roster spot and undrafted rookie cornerbacks Allan George and Delonte Hood play a million more snaps. George, off his Wednesday pick against the Rams, keeps opening up more and more eyes.