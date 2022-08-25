How To Watch, Listen and Stream Preseason Week 3 Against the Rams

Aug 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM

The Cincinnati Bengals are going against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 of the 2022 preseason. Here is how Bengals fans can watch, listen and stream the game.

Kickoff: Saturday, August 28 at 6 p.m. Eastern

WATCH ON TV

Live coverage on the Bengals Preseason TV Network. The game also will be simulcast nationally by NFL Network. The Bengals Preseason TV Network is led by flagship WKRC-TV (CBS Channel 12) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are:

  • WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton
  • WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus
  • WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima
  • WDKY-TV (FOX Ch. 56) in Lexington, Ky.
  • WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, Ky.

Broadcasters

  • Mike Watts (play-by-play)
  • Anthony Munoz (analyst)
  • Marisa Contipelli (sideline reporter)

LIVE STREAM

In-game coverage streaming free on Bengals.com and the Bengals app for in-market fans.

LISTEN LIVE:

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

  • Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
  • Analyst: Dave Lapham

