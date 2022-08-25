How To Watch, Listen and Stream Preseason Week 3 Against the Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals are going against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 of the 2022 preseason. Here is how Bengals fans can watch, listen and stream the game.
Kickoff: Saturday, August 28 at 6 p.m. Eastern
WATCH ON TV
Live coverage on the Bengals Preseason TV Network. The game also will be simulcast nationally by NFL Network. The Bengals Preseason TV Network is led by flagship WKRC-TV (CBS Channel 12) in Cincinnati. Also on the network are:
- WKEF-TV (ABC Ch. 22) in Dayton
- WSYX-TV (ABC Ch. 6) in Columbus
- WLIO-TV (FOX Ch. 8.2) in Lima
- WDKY-TV (FOX Ch. 56) in Lexington, Ky.
- WDRB-TV (FOX Ch. 41) in Louisville, Ky.
Broadcasters
- Mike Watts (play-by-play)
- Anthony Munoz (analyst)
- Marisa Contipelli (sideline reporter)
Click here for more ways to watch.
LIVE STREAM
In-game coverage streaming free on Bengals.com and the Bengals app for in-market fans.
LISTEN LIVE:
The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).
- Play-by-Play: Dan Hoard
- Analyst: Dave Lapham