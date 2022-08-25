How To Watch, Listen and Stream Preseason Week 3 Against the Rams

news

The Bengals and Rams, the kissing cousins of the NFL, got together Wednesday for the first of two joint practices and the crispness and no-frills punctuality of the camp on the sweltering Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati showed why these teams ran so well last season and played each other in the Super Bowl. The coaches should have been dressed business casual because Zac Taylor and Sean McVay ran it like a conference.