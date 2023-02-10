Ken Riley's Hall Of Fame Nod Thrills Bengals Of All Stripes

PHOENIX, Ariz. _ Willie Anderson shook off the disappointment of not reaching the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday night despite his second straight trip to the finals and echoed all of Bengaldom hailing the election of fellow Bengals Ring of Honor member Ken Riley.

"I'm in a good mood because Kenny Riley is in," Anderson said. "Because I know what it meant for him. He mentioned it to me before he passed away. The only sad part about it is he's not here to see it, but I talk to his son. We text. They're excited. They've been pushing for me, pulling for me and we've all been pulling for them. Tonight's a great feeling. I know what that man meant. I love when the greats who came before me get honored."

Riley, one of the three senior candidates who played more than 25 years ago, was honored less than three years after his sudden death at age 72. But Thursday night's reaction to the end of his journey that began with his two-interception game in his 1983 finale that left him with 65 for the fourth most of all-time in his career reflected his eternal popularity with his old teammates and boss. Only fellow Hall-of-Famer Rod Woodson with 71 interceptions passed him on the list in the 35 years since he retired.

"Well-deserved, well-earned and way overdue," said Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham, the former guard who played 10 seasons with Riley that included the team's first trip to the Super Bowl after the 1981 season.

"He had the ball skills of an offensive skill player and that's what he was, a former quarterback. He was so smart and he was so solid, like when he picked off Joe Namath multiple times down the stretch of Joe's career. But he talked about how great Namath was, not how great Kenny Riley was. That was Kenny Riley in a nutshell. A great human being and player."

Bengals president Mike Brown remembers that first training camp in 1969, when Riley, a sixth-round quarterback from Florida A&M, arrived in position drills that included first-rounder Greg Cook, the future AFL Rookie of the Year. Brown remembers his father, Bengals founder and head coach Paul Brown, pointing Riley to the cornerbacks and saying, "Go over there."