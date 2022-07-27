Ken Anderson and Ken Riley Advance To Finals Of Hall Of Fame Voting

The first day of practice for the defending AFC champions coincided with another big moment in Bengaldom Wednesday when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Bengals legends Ken Anderson and Ken Riley are among the final 12 candidates in the senior category.

The Seniors Committee meets virtually Aug. 16 to select up to three Seniors who automatically go into the finals for the Class of 2023 in a meeting that takes place early next year.

Riley and Anderson have been here before along with several of the 12. But it's the first time in the revised seniors voting format that now consists of an expanded committee of 12 that has publicly unveiled the finals list. Also for the first time, when the committee meets next month each member is assigned to present the case of one of the finalists before the vote.

Anderson, the only quarterback to win four NFL passing titles not in the Hall of Fame, and Riley, who still has the second most interceptions of all-time since he retired in 1983, have had two of the strongest cases for years in the finals deliberations

But so have some others on the finals list of 12 that includes All-Decade defensive players Tommy Nobis and Eddie Meador, nine-time Pro Bowl linebacker Maxie Baughan, six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Bob Kuchenberg and linebacker Chuck Howley, the only player on a losing team to be voted the Most Valuable Player in a Super Bowl.

The other ten finalists: