The Kennys Move Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame Senior Semifinals

Jul 07, 2022 at 04:58 PM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

FXJTSXxXkAAzgIP

Bengals Ring of Honor Members Ken Anderson and Ken Riley kept their long-time Pro Football Hall of Fame hopes alive Thursday when they advanced to the semifinals of the revamped senior selection process.

Down through the years the two Bengals have consistently appeared on these names of 25, but this is the first year the senior committee's list of candidates has been released by the Hall. The committee now trims the list to a dozen finalists and also for the first time they'll be announced July 27.

Then in an Aug. 16 virtual meeting, the newly expanded senior committee selects three of the 12 for the senior spots in the finals of the voting for the Hall class of 2023. A few months ago, new Hall president Jim Porter announced the expansion of the committee from nine to 12 and spots for seniors in the finals from one to three.

"Members of the selection committee have made it clear they wanted to get more seniors 'in the room' for discussion," Jim Porter said in an April press release. "From those initial conversations, the team at the Hall of Fame overseeing the selection process worked with the board to create a path for those committee discussions that could lead to possible enshrinement for more seniors."

Photos | Ken Anderson Through The Years

Take a look at QB Ken Anderson through his years as a Bengal. Anderson is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson is surrounded by autograph seeking youngsters as he walks through Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum on Saturday night, Jan. 16, 1982, during the Avon Tennis Championship of Cincinnati. Anderson and a group of other Bengals were introduced to the crowd between the semifinal singles matches, and then signed autographs. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
1 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson is surrounded by autograph seeking youngsters as he walks through Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum on Saturday night, Jan. 16, 1982, during the Avon Tennis Championship of Cincinnati. Anderson and a group of other Bengals were introduced to the crowd between the semifinal singles matches, and then signed autographs. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

Ed Reinke
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) pitches the football during a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers in Cincinnati, Aug. 5, 1972. The Packers defeated the Bengals 24-14 at Riverfront Stadium. (AP Photo/NFL Photos/Vernon Biever)
2 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) pitches the football during a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers in Cincinnati, Aug. 5, 1972. The Packers defeated the Bengals 24-14 at Riverfront Stadium. (AP Photo/NFL Photos/Vernon Biever)

Vernon Biever
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) rolls out to pass during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in the first regular season meeting between the two teams, Oct. 3, 1971. The Packers defeated the Bengals 20-17 at Lambeau Field. (AP Photo/NFL Photos/Vernon Biever)
3 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) rolls out to pass during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers in the first regular season meeting between the two teams, Oct. 3, 1971. The Packers defeated the Bengals 20-17 at Lambeau Field. (AP Photo/NFL Photos/Vernon Biever)

Vernon Biever
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson listens to a reporter's question with his six-year-old son, Matt, in the Bengals locker room after AFC playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in Cincinnati on Jan. 3, 1982. Anderson connected with Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth for a touchdown in the late minutes of the fourth quarter to give the Bengals a 28-21 win. (AP Photo)
4 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson listens to a reporter's question with his six-year-old son, Matt, in the Bengals locker room after AFC playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in Cincinnati on Jan. 3, 1982. Anderson connected with Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth for a touchdown in the late minutes of the fourth quarter to give the Bengals a 28-21 win. (AP Photo)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) smiles as he congratulates Cleveland Browns' quarterback Brian Sipe (17) on his teams 17-7 victory over the Bengals in a game played in Cleveland on Sept. 15, 1983. (AP Photo)
5 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) smiles as he congratulates Cleveland Browns' quarterback Brian Sipe (17) on his teams 17-7 victory over the Bengals in a game played in Cleveland on Sept. 15, 1983. (AP Photo)

Cincinnati Bengals general manager Paul Brown, right, has a talk with quarterback Kenny Anderson during a break in practice, Jan. 21, 1982 at the Super Bowl XVI site in Pontiac, Michigan. (AP Photo)
6 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals general manager Paul Brown, right, has a talk with quarterback Kenny Anderson during a break in practice, Jan. 21, 1982 at the Super Bowl XVI site in Pontiac, Michigan. (AP Photo)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson, left, and USC running back Marcus Allen holds their Bert Bell Awards they received from the Maxwell Club, Feb. 11, 1982, in Philadelphia. The Maxwell Club named Anderson the top pro football player and Allen the top player in college. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)
7 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson, left, and USC running back Marcus Allen holds their Bert Bell Awards they received from the Maxwell Club, Feb. 11, 1982, in Philadelphia. The Maxwell Club named Anderson the top pro football player and Allen the top player in college. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Rusty Kennedy
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 1982, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, left, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson get together on the field at the Pontiac Silverdome before NFL football's Super Bowl XVI. The 49ers won their first NFL title with a 26-21 win. (AP Photo/File)
8 / 21

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 1982, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, left, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson get together on the field at the Pontiac Silverdome before NFL football's Super Bowl XVI. The 49ers won their first NFL title with a 26-21 win. (AP Photo/File)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) checks the scoreboard during Super Bowl XVI, a 26 - 21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 24, 1982, at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
9 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) checks the scoreboard during Super Bowl XVI, a 26 - 21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 24, 1982, at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Cincinnati Bengals Ken Anderson (15) during a game from his 1973 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Ken Anderson played for 16 years, all with the Cincinnati Bengals, was a 4-time Pro Bowler and the 1981 NFL MVP. (David Durochik via AP)
10 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals Ken Anderson (15) during a game from his 1973 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Ken Anderson played for 16 years, all with the Cincinnati Bengals, was a 4-time Pro Bowler and the 1981 NFL MVP. (David Durochik via AP)

David Durochik
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) looks over the defense during Super Bowl XVI against the San Francisco 49ers in Pontiac, on January 24, 1982. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-21. (AP Photo/Al Messerschmidt)
11 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) looks over the defense during Super Bowl XVI against the San Francisco 49ers in Pontiac, on January 24, 1982. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-21. (AP Photo/Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) sets to pass during Super Bowl XVI in Pontiac, Mich. on Jan. 24, 1982. The San Francisco 49ers won 26 - 21. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
12 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) sets to pass during Super Bowl XVI in Pontiac, Mich. on Jan. 24, 1982. The San Francisco 49ers won 26 - 21. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) yells during play in an NFL football game in December 1981. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
13 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) yells during play in an NFL football game in December 1981. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Cincinnati Bengals Ken Anderson (15) during a game from his 1972 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Ken Anderson played for 16 years, all with the Cincinnati Bengals, was a 4-time Pro Bowler and the 1981 NFL MVP. (David Durochik via AP)
14 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals Ken Anderson (15) during a game from his 1972 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Ken Anderson played for 16 years, all with the Cincinnati Bengals, was a 4-time Pro Bowler and the 1981 NFL MVP. (David Durochik via AP)

David Durochik
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) runs upfield during a Super Bowl XVI NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Pontiac, on January 24, 1982. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-21. (AP Photo/Vernon Biever)
15 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) runs upfield during a Super Bowl XVI NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Pontiac, on January 24, 1982. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-21. (AP Photo/Vernon Biever)

Vernon Biever
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) looks over the defense during a Super Bowl XVI NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Pontiac, on January 24, 1982. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-21. (AP Photo/Vernon Biever)
16 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) looks over the defense during a Super Bowl XVI NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Pontiac, on January 24, 1982. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-21. (AP Photo/Vernon Biever)

Vernon Biever
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) runs upfield during Super Bowl XVI NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 1982, in Pontiac, Mich. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-21. (Vernon J. Biever via AP)
17 / 21

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson (14) runs upfield during Super Bowl XVI NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 1982, in Pontiac, Mich. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-21. (Vernon J. Biever via AP)

Vernon J. Biever
Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson is welcomed during the Halftime Legends ceremony during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. (NFL Photos via AP)
18 / 21

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson is welcomed during the Halftime Legends ceremony during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos
Former Bengals' player Ken Anderson stands on the field as he is inducted in the inaugural Ring of Honor ceremony during an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 24-21. (Aaron Doster via AP)
19 / 21

Former Bengals' player Ken Anderson stands on the field as he is inducted in the inaugural Ring of Honor ceremony during an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. The Bengals won 24-21. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Former Cincinnati Bengals players Ken Anderson, left, and Willie Anderson, center left, speak during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
20 / 21

Former Cincinnati Bengals players Ken Anderson, left, and Willie Anderson, center left, speak during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Former Cincinnati Bengals players Ken Anderson, left, and Willie Anderson speak during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
21 / 21

Former Cincinnati Bengals players Ken Anderson, left, and Willie Anderson speak during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Supporters of Riley and Anderson are hoping the changes open the door to the Canton, Ohio shrine for perennially two strong senior candidates in a field composed of players retired for at least 25 years. Riley, the Florida A&M Rattler who went from college quarterback to All-Pro cornerback with 65 pro interceptions, was reportedly nearly picked as the senior nominee in the 2021 balloting. Anderson, the only quarterback with at least four NFL passing titles not in the Hall of Fame, is the only post-World War II quarterback among the semifinalists.

Since Riley retired in 1983 after 15 seasons and a Bengals-record 207 games, only Rod Woodson has passed him on the NFL all-time interceptions list with 71. Charles Woodson tied him with 65 before retiring. Both Woodsons are in the Hall and both played their last several seasons at safety while Riley has racked up the second most interceptions of any pure cornerback.

Anderson, who led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl as the 1981 league MVP, played all 16 of his seasons in Cincinnati, a club record. When he retired before the 1987 season, he was the NFL's all-time leader in completion percentage for a season, a postseason career, and a game with at least 20 attempts.

The other semifinalists:

Linebacker Maxie Baughan, wide receiver Mark Clayton, running back Roger Craig, end LaVern Dilweg, linebacker Randy Gradishar, cornerback Lester Hayes, guard-tackle Chris Hinton, linebacker Chuck Howley, tailback-running back Cecil Isbell, tackle Joe Jacoby, wide receiver Billie "White Shoes" Johnson, defensive tackle Mike Kenn, defensive end Joe Klecko, offensive linemen Bob Kuechenberg, tackle George Kunz, defensive end Jim Marshall, linebacker Clay Matthews Jr., cornerback Eddie Meador, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, linebacker Tommy Nobis, wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, wide receiver Otis Taylor and cornerback Everson Walls. None of them played after 1996.

Riley is one of four cornerbacks that made the semifinals. Walls had 40 interceptions in 13 seasons and when he was a Cowboy led the NFL in interceptions three times. Meador, a member of the 1960s all-decade team, played all 12 seasons in Los Angeles and holds the Rams record with 46 interceptions. Hayes made five Pro Bowls in ten seasons and 39 interceptions with the Raiders.

Photos | Ken Riley Through the Years.

Take a look at CB Ken Riley through the years. Riley is a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley loosens his legs at Pontiac, Mich., Jan. 21, 1982 as the team begins their daily workout in preparation for Super Bowl XVI. Riley will be on the prowl for passes by San Francisco's Joe Montana at the Pontiac Silverdome. (AP Photo)
1 / 10

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley loosens his legs at Pontiac, Mich., Jan. 21, 1982 as the team begins their daily workout in preparation for Super Bowl XVI. Riley will be on the prowl for passes by San Francisco's Joe Montana at the Pontiac Silverdome. (AP Photo)

Houston Oilers wide receiver Ken Burrough (00) does a spread flip over Cincinnati Bengals' Ken Riley (13) in the first quarter of the NFL game at Houston on Sunday, Dec. 18, 1977. Burrough's took a pass from his quarterback, Dan Pastorini, that was good for 21-yards. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)
2 / 10

Houston Oilers wide receiver Ken Burrough (00) does a spread flip over Cincinnati Bengals' Ken Riley (13) in the first quarter of the NFL game at Houston on Sunday, Dec. 18, 1977. Burrough's took a pass from his quarterback, Dan Pastorini, that was good for 21-yards. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky)

Ed Kolenovsky/1977 AP
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley (13) returns an interception during an NFL pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers in Cincinnati, Sept. 4, 1971. The Bengals defeated the Packers 27-24 at Riverfront Stadium. (AP Photo/Vernon Biever)
3 / 10

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley (13) returns an interception during an NFL pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers in Cincinnati, Sept. 4, 1971. The Bengals defeated the Packers 27-24 at Riverfront Stadium. (AP Photo/Vernon Biever)

Vernon Biever
_original(2_-lowres
4 / 10
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley holds the ball up and is congratulated by teammate Rick Razzano on Sunday, Jan. 3, 1981 in Cincinnate, OH. Riley's interception of Buffalo Bills quarterback joe Ferguseon in the first half of the AFC playoff game set up the Bengal's second touchdown. (AP Photo
5 / 10

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley holds the ball up and is congratulated by teammate Rick Razzano on Sunday, Jan. 3, 1981 in Cincinnate, OH. Riley's interception of Buffalo Bills quarterback joe Ferguseon in the first half of the AFC playoff game set up the Bengal's second touchdown. (AP Photo

Anonymous/1981 AP
Ken Riley of the Cincinnati Bengals dives to bring down San Francisco 49ers fullback Earl Cooper (49) at the Pontiac Silverdome in Super Bowl XVI on January 24, 1982. San Francisco won 26 - 21. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
6 / 10

Ken Riley of the Cincinnati Bengals dives to bring down San Francisco 49ers fullback Earl Cooper (49) at the Pontiac Silverdome in Super Bowl XVI on January 24, 1982. San Francisco won 26 - 21. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
_original (11)-lowres
7 / 10
Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley announces the selection of LSU running back Jeremy Hill with the 55th pick in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, May 9th, 2014 in New York. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)
8 / 10

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley announces the selection of LSU running back Jeremy Hill with the 55th pick in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, May 9th, 2014 in New York. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)

Perry Knotts
IMG_3195-lowres
9 / 10
FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley waves to the crowd during a halftime 50th anniversary ceremony of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Cincinnati. Former Cincinnati Bengals standout Ken Riley, who was later a head coach and athletic director at his alma mater Florida A&M, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, the university announced. He was 72.(AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)
10 / 10

FILE - In a Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Ken Riley waves to the crowd during a halftime 50th anniversary ceremony of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Cincinnati. Former Cincinnati Bengals standout Ken Riley, who was later a head coach and athletic director at his alma mater Florida A&M, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, the university announced. He was 72.(AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

Gary Landers/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

All-Time Numbers Within Striking Distance For These Bengals in 2022

Numbers we'd like to see some Bengals put up in 2022.

news

Thinking Aloud As Bengals Pause Before Training Camp

Nine (for Joe Burrow) things we think we know (in honor of NFL mega columnist Peter King and Cincinnati Talkmaster Lance McAlister) as we mull the start of the Bengals' fan-fested training camp that begins in a month on July 27:

news

Bengals Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule

news

Geoff Hobson Honored as Ohio Co-Sportswriter of the Year

Bengals.com Senior Writer Geoff Hobson, a pillar of Cincinnati sports coverage with over three decades of experience in the area, has been named the 2021 Ohio Co-Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. He will be recognized Monday night at the 62nd National Sports Media Association Awards Banquet in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Advertising