The Kennys Move Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame Senior Semifinals

Bengals Ring of Honor Members Ken Anderson and Ken Riley kept their long-time Pro Football Hall of Fame hopes alive Thursday when they advanced to the semifinals of the revamped senior selection process.

Down through the years the two Bengals have consistently appeared on these names of 25, but this is the first year the senior committee's list of candidates has been released by the Hall. The committee now trims the list to a dozen finalists and also for the first time they'll be announced July 27.

Then in an Aug. 16 virtual meeting, the newly expanded senior committee selects three of the 12 for the senior spots in the finals of the voting for the Hall class of 2023. A few months ago, new Hall president Jim Porter announced the expansion of the committee from nine to 12 and spots for seniors in the finals from one to three.