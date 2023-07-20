A Bengals Ring Of Honor Quotebook Authored By Boomer And Chad

Esiason, 62, and Johnson, 45, have a few years between them. But they have how dearly they hold their Bengals coaches in common.

** Besides Wyche, Esiason paid homage to Bruce Coslet, his first offensive coordinator and his head coach with the Bengals and the Jets. With Coslet as either an assistant or head coach, Esiason had the four best passer ratings of his career, including the NFL MVP 97.4 in 1988 with the Bengals. His career high of 106.9 came in his last five starts of his career in 1997 with Coslet as Bengals head coach and Bengals all-time passing leader Ken Anderson, the man he replaced in 1985, as offensive coordinator:**

"Bruce Coslet was always the hammer. People didn't see that. He was the offensive coordinator when I got there. He was always the one who told me to keep my elbow up, watch the footwork. And Sam would work on my footwork and all that other stuff, but he still had to be the head coach to everybody else. Bruce was the tough guy for me, and it's one of the reasons why when I did ask the Bengals to trade me after the '92 season, I wanted to reunite with Bruce in New York because I knew his offense and he knew me as a player.

"And then later on in my career, when I came back to Cincinnati and he was the head coach, Kenny Anderson was the offensive coordinator and was the quarterback coach. And I cannot go without saying if it weren't for Kenny and Turk (Schonert) when I first got into Cincinnati, I don't necessarily know that I would have known how to become a professional football player. I watched how they studied, I watched how they practiced, and I spent a lot of time watching Kenny drink Coors Light. So a lot of that stuff wore off on me. And I have to tell you, it was some of the greatest moments of my life being around those guys, especially when I came back."

Johnson even named current Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, although his last Bengals snap came nine years before Taylor got the job:

"Listen, I'm going to start with (head coach) Dick LeBeau and (wide receiver coaches Steve) Mooshagian. Alex Wood, Mike Sheppard. (Head coach) Marvin Lewis, obviously. (Offensive coordinator) Bob Bratkowski. Most definitely. And (wide receivers coach) Hue Jackson. Hue Jackson has been huge in my development, not just as a player, but as a man being a father figure for me. Him and Marvin even still to this day, are in my life in such a way where it's almost like guidance. To make sure I do things right. So they've been tremendous to me.

"Obviously, Zac Taylor, with me not being part of that team, but Zac has always had open arms in always being welcoming when I've come. Even though I'm not playing, it still feels like I'm part of the Bengals organization. Mr. (Mike) Brown, Troy, Katie, Elizabeth (Blackburn). They've always embraced me as I do them from afar. It's been dope. It's why I praise the organization every chance I get."

Esiason was reminded that he gave future Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a Bengals helmet on the NFL Today set the day after he won the Heisman Trophy. He reminded everyone he also did it for Carson Palmer 17 years before: