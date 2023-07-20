Bengals Ring of Honor Inducts Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason

Jul 20, 2023 at 09:01 AM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

A graphic with images of QB Boomer Esiason and WR Chad Johnson stating that they will be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor 2023 class.
A graphic with images of QB Boomer Esiason and WR Chad Johnson stating that they will be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor 2023 class.

It turns out there is plenty of room in the Bengals Ring of Honor for the franchise's two biggest personalities.

After a vote of Season Ticket Members, the club announced the selections of 1988 NFL MVP Boomer Esiason and Bengals all-time leading receiver Chad Johnson.

"They were both exceptional players," says Bengals president Mike Brown. "If you look at the statistics, Boomer has a long list of quarterback firsts here. And Chad was a superb athlete who was probably the quickest receiver we have had here. They had moments when they just carried the team by themselves."

They are also arguably the two most recognizable Bengals alums, thanks to Esiason's 25 years of NFL broadcasting and Johnson's celebrity reach on social media.

Mike Brown summed it up pretty well when he relayed the reaction of both as they begin preparing for the Paycor Stadium Ring of Honor ceremony at halftime of the Sept. 25 Monday nighter against the Rams in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI.

Brown told Esiason that his granddaughter, Elizabeth Blackburn, director of strategy and engagement, had created a suit jacket for each honoree. "A great jacket," he told Esiason. "It has a special tiger stripe lining."

"Well, I hope Chad doesn't wear it inside out," Esiason said. When Brown told Johnson that, Johnson said, "Oh, he got me there."

Esiason, who joins Ken Anderson in the ROH as an MVP quarterback who took the Bengals to a Super Bowl, played all of his 134 Bengals games in Riverfront Stadium. Johnson is the first Ring of Honor member to play his entire career at Paycor Stadium. But they had plenty in common when it came to saying whatever was on their minds as Esiason led the Bengals through the 1987 strike and Johnson dared opponents to stop him and coaches to reign him in.

"Is it Chad Ocho Cinco? Is it Chad Johnson? Is it Superfly? What are we calling him now?" asked Esiason, joking about The Ocho's name change late in his Bengals career. "I thought he was certainly a character and I'd like to think he brought a lot of positive attention to the Bengals for his play on the field and I'd like to think the same for me."

The selections of Esiason and Johnson increase the ROH roll to eight names, seven players and Bengals founder Paul Brown. Johnson, the second wide receiver to go in after Isaac Curtis went in last year with right tackle Willie Anderson, is the first Ring of Honor member to have played his entire career in this century.

The Bengals' history of producing some of the best offensive players the NFL has ever seen is reflected in the Ring. Cornerback Ken Riley, set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Aug. 5, is the only defensive player.

"That's dope," said Johnson of going in with Esiason. "Obviously Boomer being a staple in not only the community and the Bengals organization, but what he's done for that team as well. It's pretty dope."

Ring of Honor Induction Press Release 2023

Ring of Honor Induction Ceremony

The 2023 Class will be inducted at halftime of the Rams-Bengals Week 3 game at Paycor Stadium. Get tickets now!

TICKETS

Related Content

news

Chad's Latest Celebration Comes in Ring Of Honor

"He was as quick as anyone we had here," says Bengals president Mike Brown, who has seen them all. "Where it really showed up was as he got downfield, he could break and almost automatically there would be separation and the ball would go into him.

news

Boomer Esiason Inducted Into Bengals Ring of Honor

"I will always remember I got this because of the season ticket holders," Esiason says. "I'm sure there were some that didn't like me there for a few years (but) I'm sure a lot did appreciate at least what I tried to bring to them."

news

Bengals Announce 2023 Ring of Honor Class

The Bengals today announced that QB Boomer Esiason and WR Chad Johnson will be added to the team's Ring of Honor in 2023. They will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

news

Bengals Ring of Honor Game Set for Monday Night Football

news

Leapin' Lemar Jumps To Join Hall Of Fame Celebration For Bengals Roomie Ken Riley

Voting for the Bengals Ring of Honor began Monday amid preparations for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of one of its inaugural members as the family of Ken Riley continues to plan for the Aug. 5 ceremony at the Canton, Ohio shrine.

news

Bengals Ring of Honor Voting Starts Today

news

Bengals Ring Of Honor Member Willie Anderson Reaches Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinals

For the third straight year Bengals Ring of Honor member Willie Anderson is one of the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame with his eye on a second straight trip to the finals.

news

Bengals and Pursuit Team Up for Ring of Honor Jackets

news

Bengals Great Ken Riley A Step Away From Pro Football Hall Of Fame After Emerging From Senior Vote

Bengals Ring of Honor legend Ken Riley, whose 65 interceptions have been bested only once since his 1983 farewell at Riverfront Stadium, is just one more snap from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Riley's candidacy survived a star-studded ballot battle of 12 that claimed fellow Ring of Honor member Ken Anderson when his name emerged Wednesday as one of the three senior nominees advancing to the Hall finals set for the third week in January.

news

Ken Anderson and Ken Riley Advance To Finals Of Hall Of Fame Voting

The first day of practice for the defending AFC champions coincided with another big moment in Bengaldom Wednesday when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Bengals legends Ken Anderson and Ken Riley are among the final 12 candidates in the senior category.

news

Isaac Curtis' Icy Legend Frozen Into Bengals Ring of Honor

The man his teammates call "Ice," thawed a bit when the Bengals put him in the Ring of Honor. Isaac Curtis, whose frosty grace defined the modern wide receiver position a half century before 21st century men like Ja'Marr Chase, A.J. Green and Chad Johnson seemed to perfect it, has an idea how he'll feel at the halftime induction ceremony in the Paul Brown Stadium Thursday night game on Sept. 29 against the Dolphins.

Advertising