Boomer Esiason Inducted Into Bengals Ring of Honor

Jul 20, 2023 at 09:00 AM
_original (9)
Geoff Hobson

Senior Writer

A graphic with a photo of QB Boomer Esiason which states that he is inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor 2023 Class.
A graphic with a photo of QB Boomer Esiason which states that he is inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor 2023 Class.

More than three decades before Joseph Lee Burrow owned Cincinnati with the cool of a prairie wind, Norman Julius Esiason heated up things with the swag and edge of his native New York while winning an MVP, an NFL passing title, and a trio of playoff games.

Even head coach Sam Wyche's pioneering no-huddle offense that he gave the kid nicknamed "Boomer," arrived just as audacious and swashbuckling. More Broadway than Cincinnati. And on Thursday Esiason took a curtain call when the Season Ticket Members voted him into the Bengals Ring of Honor.

"He had a way with everybody. Everybody reacted to him because he insisted on his role," says Bengals president Mike Brown, the man who told Wyche before the 1984 draft it would be a success if they could select Esiason.

"Which was the leader. He played it and he expected people to respond to him. Players. Fans. Management. 'Here I am. This is what I do. I'm running the show.' Everyone then had to say it was good or it wasn't good. Most of the time everyone said it was pretty damn good."

That ferocious leadership even consumed the trajectory of medicine's fight against cystic fibrosis, the disease his oldest child Gunnar has fought since he was born in Cincinnati 32 years ago, a time when few patients lived beyond 18. As the legacy of the foundation his tireless dad made world-famous, Gunnar, now himself a father, is one of the nation's leading patient advocates.

"He had a strong personality. It showed up in his football life as well as his off-field life, where he has done extraordinary things," Mike Brown says. "He has raised a thunderous amount of money for a good cause. He's an achiever. Not just in football, but in life in general."

If his ROH classmate Chad Johnson comes into The Ring quoting Frank Sinatra, Boomer Esiason arrives channeling another last-of-a-breed character from the previous century in baseball great Ted Williams.

Like Williams, Esiason went out on his own poetic terms, homering in his last at-bat. Or, in this case, No. 7 throwing a 77-yard touchdown pass on his last NFL snap against the Marvis Lewis Ravens.

And, like Williams, he's smart and opinionated with a voice like a hatchet shredding the niceties. He calls them like he sees them, which is great for his star-studded post-playing broadcasting career. But when he led the Bengals workforce through the 1987 strike, well, he wasn't always a fan favorite in his own city.

"I will always remember I got this because of the season ticket holders," Esiason says. "I'm sure there were some that didn't like me there for a few years (but) I'm sure a lot did appreciate at least what I tried to bring to them."

The memories cut loose. Succinct and concise. Worthy of 20 years and counting as an NFL Today host and the former Westwood One Monday night radio analyst who called a record 19 Super Bowls. From Ray Lewis (2000) to Nick Foles (2018).

"You think about one of those first touchdown passes as a rookie, to an offensive tackle playing tight end," says Esiason of his flip to Anthony Munoz in Cleveland. "A lot of crazy stuff. A lot of conversations with my teammates during the good times and bad times. The Thursday night card games. Sending Cris Collinsworth a massage therapist after the first game I started because I got him killed.

"All the golf games, the travel, all the camaraderie you had with your teammates."

Related Links

Photos: Best of Boomer Esiason

View the best photos of QB Boomer Esiason as he is inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor.

Cincinnati Bengals running back James Brooks (21) carries the ball after a handoff by quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) during a game against the Washington Redskins in Cincinnati, OH, Sep. 22, 1991. The Redskins defeated the Bengals 34-27. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
1 / 11

Cincinnati Bengals running back James Brooks (21) carries the ball after a handoff by quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) during a game against the Washington Redskins in Cincinnati, OH, Sep. 22, 1991. The Redskins defeated the Bengals 34-27. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Football player Boomer Esiason of the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 13, 1984. Location unknown. (AP Photo)
2 / 11

Football player Boomer Esiason of the Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 13, 1984. Location unknown. (AP Photo)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason unleashes a pass during their game with the Cleveland Browns at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Nov. 11, 1985. Esiason was 23 for 33 with 262 yards and one touchdown pass in the Bengals 27-10 win. (AP Photo/Jim Callaway)
3 / 11

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason unleashes a pass during their game with the Cleveland Browns at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Nov. 11, 1985. Esiason was 23 for 33 with 262 yards and one touchdown pass in the Bengals 27-10 win. (AP Photo/Jim Callaway)

Jim Callaway/AP1985
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) is tripped up by Cleveland Browns linebacker Eddie Johnson late in the 2nd quarter of 24-6 Browns win in Cleveland, Nov. 25, 1985. Esiason left the game after the play with a hip pointer and didn't return as Cleveland evened their record at 6-6. (AP Photo/Joe Glick)
4 / 11

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) is tripped up by Cleveland Browns linebacker Eddie Johnson late in the 2nd quarter of 24-6 Browns win in Cleveland, Nov. 25, 1985. Esiason left the game after the play with a hip pointer and didn't return as Cleveland evened their record at 6-6. (AP Photo/Joe Glick)

Joe Glick/AP1985
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason is shown after joining the team at their Miami hotel, Jan. 15, 1989 as they get ready for Super Bowl XXIII. Esiason didn't fly to Miami with the team as he attended an awards dinner Saturday in Washington. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)
5 / 11

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason is shown after joining the team at their Miami hotel, Jan. 15, 1989 as they get ready for Super Bowl XXIII. Esiason didn't fly to Miami with the team as he attended an awards dinner Saturday in Washington. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)

Ron Heflin/AP1989
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason gets off a pass under pressure from San Diego Chargers defensive end Leslie O'Neal during their NFL game at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Dec. 4, 1988. (AP Photo/Rob Burns)
6 / 11

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason gets off a pass under pressure from San Diego Chargers defensive end Leslie O'Neal during their NFL game at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Dec. 4, 1988. (AP Photo/Rob Burns)

Rob Burns/AP1988
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) poses with the Bengals' offensive line in Miami as they turn out for Super Bowl Media Day on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 1989. From left, back row: Joe Walter (63), Herb Wester (77), Dave Smith (60), David Douglas (67). Front: Brian Blados (74), Max Montoya (65), Bruce Kozerski (64), Bruce Reimers (75), Anthony Munoz (78). (AP Photo/Al Behrman)
7 / 11

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) poses with the Bengals' offensive line in Miami as they turn out for Super Bowl Media Day on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 1989. From left, back row: Joe Walter (63), Herb Wester (77), Dave Smith (60), David Douglas (67). Front: Brian Blados (74), Max Montoya (65), Bruce Kozerski (64), Bruce Reimers (75), Anthony Munoz (78). (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

Al Behrman/1989 AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason and head coach Bruce Coslet talk on the sideline during a game against the Jacksonville Jaquars Sunday, Nov. 23, 1997 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)
8 / 11

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason and head coach Bruce Coslet talk on the sideline during a game against the Jacksonville Jaquars Sunday, Nov. 23, 1997 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)

DAVID KOHL
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in Anaheim, California on Sunday, Oct. 8, 1990. Esiason passed for a club-record 477 yards in the Bengals 34-31 overtime win over the Rams. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)
9 / 11

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in Anaheim, California on Sunday, Oct. 8, 1990. Esiason passed for a club-record 477 yards in the Bengals 34-31 overtime win over the Rams. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)

Bob Galbraith/AP1990
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) scrambles during Super Bowl XXIII against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, FL, Jan. 22, 1989. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
10 / 11

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason (7) scrambles during Super Bowl XXIII against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, FL, Jan. 22, 1989. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos/Paul Spinelli/NFL Photos
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason with Schick Trophy as NFL's Most Valuable Player, Jan. 10, 1989 in New York. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
11 / 11

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason with Schick Trophy as NFL's Most Valuable Player, Jan. 10, 1989 in New York. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

Marty Lederhandler/AP1989
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Esiason still ticks off the names of the coaches and players sitting in his first Spinney Field meeting: "It was filled with so many smart people. I felt like I was the dumbest one in the class when I got there."

But it was Esiason who ended up as the no-huddle's chief engineer. The genius of Wyche at the line of scrimmage. When Mike Brown called Esiason last month to tell him he was in The Ring, his mind audibled to another phone call. The one Wyche made to end Esiason's epic draft day slide. Wyche died three years ago, but he lives when No. 7 goes in the ring.

"Putting me in an offense never seen before. It was unprecedented and he was trusting me as his quarterback," Esiason says. "He was always fighting with me, too. I always had that unique relationship with him and I wish he was able to see it and I wish I was able to go in with him. Or at least celebrate what he was as a coach and what he meant to me as a coach."

Esiason just didn't have words with Wyche. There were pitched battles with management that were exacerbated by the nastiness of the '87 strike. But the headlines never lingered with Mike Brown. After all, twice he signed Esiason to deals among the NFL's biggest contracts ever.

"There was a hefty respect for one another, but there was always a little bit of NFL vs. NFLPA, too," Esiason says. "But when it got down to brass tacks for both of us, what counted for us is what unfolded on the field and we were fortunate enough to make it to a Super Bowl."

No matter what, Brown has been an unabashed Boomer fan since he scouted him at Maryland. Maybe he wasn't razor accurate, "but it was how he conducted himself." Brown remembers an injury to his shoulder and Esiason staying in the game: "He showed toughness, he showed leadership, he showed some of what he would show to the public and the fan base. He was a special personality.

"Boomer was never afraid to say his piece. I don't resent that. I actually believe that's what it's all about. Say what you think. Don't hold back. He would stand up and say he liked this or didn't like that."

Esiason's time to stand up is at halftime of the Monday nighter against the Rams. Of course it would be.

Ring of Honor Induction Press Release 2023

Ring of Honor Induction Ceremony

The 2023 Class will be inducted at halftime of the Rams-Bengals Week 3 game at Paycor Stadium. Get tickets now!

TICKETS

"It's great to see and I know there are a lot more deserving players who are going in," Esiason says. "I'm just happy to be one of them."

Yes, the irony strikes him, too. A Monday night game. "A weird circle," Esiason admits.

After his five-game Hot as Hell reunion tour ended the 1997 season with numbers better than his MVP year, fans and teammates clamored for more. Mike Brown drew up a two-year contract for Esiason to stay, but thought the offer to join Al Michaels in the ABC Monday Night booth was too good to pass up and told him so.

"We had a difference of opinion," Brown says. "I thought he should take it because that kind of offer doesn't come down the pike very often."

It turns out there wasn't that big of a difference of opinion.

Esiason says it was the second time ABC had made the offer and hinted this was the last one. At 36, the plantar fasciitis in both feet hobbled him so badly he doubted he had 32 games left. His two kids, Gunnar and Sydney, were now of school age back on Long Island and he was starting to miss stuff that mattered.

"I don't remember what it was, but Mike made a generous offer," Esiason says. "I remember thinking walking off the field after that last game, 'Oh my God, if I have to see Ray Lewis one more time, I'm going to have a heart attack."'

The Rams bring their own Hall-of-Fame defender to town for that Monday night game. But Esiason won't have to worry about Aaron Donald. He'll be safely in the Ring of Honor.

071922-ROH-Promo

Ring of Honor

The official source of Bengals Ring of Honor nominees, inductees, and more.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Bengals Ring of Honor Inducts Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason

It turns out there is plenty of room in the Bengals Ring of Honor for the franchise's two biggest personalities.

news

Chad's Latest Celebration Comes in Ring Of Honor

"He was as quick as anyone we had here," says Bengals president Mike Brown, who has seen them all. "Where it really showed up was as he got downfield, he could break and almost automatically there would be separation and the ball would go into him.

news

Bengals Announce 2023 Ring of Honor Class

The Bengals today announced that QB Boomer Esiason and WR Chad Johnson will be added to the team's Ring of Honor in 2023. They will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

news

Bengals Ring of Honor Game Set for Monday Night Football

news

Leapin' Lemar Jumps To Join Hall Of Fame Celebration For Bengals Roomie Ken Riley

Voting for the Bengals Ring of Honor began Monday amid preparations for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of one of its inaugural members as the family of Ken Riley continues to plan for the Aug. 5 ceremony at the Canton, Ohio shrine.

news

Bengals Ring of Honor Voting Starts Today

news

Bengals Ring Of Honor Member Willie Anderson Reaches Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinals

For the third straight year Bengals Ring of Honor member Willie Anderson is one of the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame with his eye on a second straight trip to the finals.

news

Bengals and Pursuit Team Up for Ring of Honor Jackets

news

Bengals Great Ken Riley A Step Away From Pro Football Hall Of Fame After Emerging From Senior Vote

Bengals Ring of Honor legend Ken Riley, whose 65 interceptions have been bested only once since his 1983 farewell at Riverfront Stadium, is just one more snap from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Riley's candidacy survived a star-studded ballot battle of 12 that claimed fellow Ring of Honor member Ken Anderson when his name emerged Wednesday as one of the three senior nominees advancing to the Hall finals set for the third week in January.

news

Ken Anderson and Ken Riley Advance To Finals Of Hall Of Fame Voting

The first day of practice for the defending AFC champions coincided with another big moment in Bengaldom Wednesday when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Bengals legends Ken Anderson and Ken Riley are among the final 12 candidates in the senior category.

news

Isaac Curtis' Icy Legend Frozen Into Bengals Ring of Honor

The man his teammates call "Ice," thawed a bit when the Bengals put him in the Ring of Honor. Isaac Curtis, whose frosty grace defined the modern wide receiver position a half century before 21st century men like Ja'Marr Chase, A.J. Green and Chad Johnson seemed to perfect it, has an idea how he'll feel at the halftime induction ceremony in the Paul Brown Stadium Thursday night game on Sept. 29 against the Dolphins.

Advertising