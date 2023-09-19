The Conversation: How Boomer Influenced A Young Willie And Chad Changed The Old Pro Bowler Anderson

GH: Your first reaction when you hear the name Norman Julius Esiason?

WA: He made a joke about me on Twitter last year when I was giving him a bunch of praise. He said, 'Gee, Willie, I only played with you one year.' I said, Well damn, Boomer, that one year could have meant a lot to me.' And it did. He said, 'My bad.' I was bragging about how he was the first person to ever tell me in words what a good quarterback means to the unit of an offense.

Jeff Blake was showing me. Boomer actually told me. We were in the shower and he said, 'Willie, one time in your career you're going to play for a quarterback who only cares about completion percentage and nothing else.' He said, 'I care about winning and I know how important it is for you guys not to give up sacks. I throw that crap away. I don't care about completion percentage. I care about winning and I care about how much you guys care about not giving up sacks.' And after that I did play with a quarterback like that who I won't name.

When I was 13 years old, I became a Bengals fan. I told you this before. I became a Bengals fan in 1988 watching him play. I didn't know a damn thing about offensive linemen. I wasn't trying to be one back then. I was trying to be Bruce Smith and Reggie White. I was not paying attention to Anthony Munoz or (Bruce) Kozerski or any of those guys on the offensive line. I paid attention to Boomer, Ickey (Woods) and James Brooks. To get a chance to play with him nine years later? I was 22.

One thing that irritated me about him but I loved at the end, was he always held up the meetings and I never knew why. I'm a young idiot. Twenty-two. Why does this back-up dude keep holding up meetings asking questions? He was asking questions helping out Jeff Blake. Maybe some other guys in the room, receivers, linemen or whatever, may not have gotten it. Blake knew the offense and Blake was brilliant. But he was doing what a good backup quarterback should do. The same thing I saw Jon Kitna do for Carson (Palmer). I realized a month later Boomer and Bruce (Coslet) created this offense. He was trying to get Bruce to repeat something. Later on in the year I appreciated that because we were now playing with a backup quarterback who probably knew the offense as well or better than the starter.

And Blake was smart. It's just that Bruce and Boomer helped put this offense together along with Sam Wyche when none of us were playing football in the NFL. I just thought that was pretty cool he was asking questions. I was irritated, but when we went on that damn 7-2 run at the end of the year, I was happy as hell. There's usually a dramatic drop-off when the back-up quarterback comes in, but he was so well-informed of the offense we just kept it rolling and the offense did great.

GH: There's a saying you don't want to meet the guys who you watched growing up. But he was famous for being good to his linemen, right?

WA: When Boomer was a back-up, he was getting me prepared to be a leader. After a game we're flying back. We lost a game. He said, 'Willie, get all the linemen together. Your job is to tell them to meet at my house. I've got beer, pizza, and wings.

We'll go to the house. We're going to talk this out. Chill out, man, and fellowship.' And we did that like two times, I think. And those were the best two damn times we had.