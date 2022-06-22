Hall Of Some Numbers As Bengaldom Continues Pro Football Hall Of Fame Push

In honor of Bengal Jim's annual assault on the archives, we've come up with our favorite numbers in the campaigns to elect senior candidates Ken Anderson and Ken Riley to the Pro Football Hall of Fame with a few Isaac Curtis digits to mull.

Jim Foster is leading another stripe strike on the Hall Saturday with a three-hour program at the In-Between-Tavern that is all-in on Bengals legends.

After taking his "Jungle to the Hall," last year to the steps of the Canton shrine, Foster stays home to continue to lobby HOF voters to recognize worthy Bengals greats.

The festivities run from 4-7 p.m. downtown at the In-Between, 307 Sycamore St., and features appearances from franchise right tackle Willie Anderson and Bengals broadcasters Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

From 4:30-6 is a Legends scavenger hunt through downtown and from 6-7 is a look at the candidacies of Anderson and Riley, as well as Willie Anderson, Corey Dillon, Chad Johnson, Isaac Curtis and Lemar Parrish.

New to the program is a video clip of Hall-of-Famer Mike Haynes extolling the exploits of Riley, a fellow 1970s and 1980s cornerback.

Admission is $10 with Bengals wear and memorabilia as door prizes. All proceeds go to the Ken Anderson Alliance, the Ken Riley Foundation and the Cincinnati Music Accelerator.

Senior candidates, players who retired more than 25 years ago, got a recent boost when the Hall-of-Fame changed the guidelines. Instead of a five-member group nominating one senior player to be a finalist in a freewheeling session, a 12-voter panel chooses three senior finalists from a list of 12 after each candidate has had their case presented by one of the voters.

Those three seniors are announced in August and make it to the finals meeting in January.