Bengals Hall-of-Famer Ken Riley's First Day On The Greatest Team Ever Assembled

Paul Krause shakes his head. He got his 81 picks during 16 seasons in the 1960s and 1970s when the leagues were merging but the passing game hadn't yet in a run league. Maybe there were 25 passes a game by the time Krause retired in 1979.

"There should be more," Krause says of interceptions. "Honestly, I don't believe the guys coaching them know how to create interceptions. It's just not going out there and putting your arms up and catching it. You have to put yourself in position."

Krause says he knew how many interceptions the other guys had, "but I was never worried," and he thinks Riley's background as a college quarterback helped him. He says his career was boosted when he broke in with Washington and Hall-of-Famers on either side of the ball, middle linebacker Sam Huff and quarterback Sonny Jurgensen, constantly talked football with him.

"You have to make your game the game they don't want to play," says Krause, who could have been talking about how Riley confounded receivers by knowing their routes.

And if you think Riley had to wait, what about Krause? It took the all-time interceptions leader 13 years to get into the Hall. Emlen "The Gremlin," Tunnell (79) appeared in 1967 and Night Train Lane (68) roared through in 1974. Krause didn't get in until Munoz went in on his first try in 1998 and it has sparked a bond between the classmates.

"Even though I'm older, he's my inspiration," said the 80-year-old Krause, who has 16 years on Munoz. "Anthony's great. He does everything the right way."

That's the way it is on the world's greatest team. There is Chares Haley badgering one of Riley's classmate cornerbacks, Ronde Barber, yelling at him to get to his seat.

"You're going to get hazed, man," Haley hisses.

There is Munoz thinking about his friend and how much his son looks and acts like him.

"Same temperament," Munoz says. "A true professional. Just a gentleman. Heck of a player. A great example for young guys. Think about it. He was a quarterback with great hands. We joke about DBs. That's why they're not wide receivers. Great hands."

It was Munoz who was charged by the Hall last week to phone Ken Riley II and inform him of his election.

"I knew a couple of days in advance," Munoz says, "and I still lost it. I got three or four words out and the emotion came out. But I was honored to be able to do it."

As Ken Riley's first full day on the greatest team of all-time began to come to an end, Ken Riley II takes a deep breath.