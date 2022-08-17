Bengals Great Ken Riley A Step Away From Pro Football Hall Of Fame After Emerging From Senior Vote 

Bengals Ring of Honor legend Ken Riley, whose 65 interceptions have been bested only once since his 1983 farewell at Riverfront Stadium, is just one more snap from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Riley's candidacy survived a star-studded ballot battle of 12 that claimed fellow Ring of Honor member Ken Anderson when his name emerged Wednesday as one of the three senior nominees advancing to the Hall finals set for the third week in January.

Riley, who has the most interceptions by a cornerback for one team, needs 80 percent in that vote of the 49-member Hall board of selectors to become just the second Bengal in the Hall. Anthony Munoz, the first, celebrates the 25th anniversary of his first ballot election at the next induction ceremony at the Canton, Ohio shrine next summer.

"He's almost home," said Ken Riley II, whose father died two years ago. "I'm just so grateful for all the support from Cincinnati and the greatest fans in the world. We've been waiting 39 years and I would tell him, 'Your time will come.'"

Riley joins former Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley and Jets ex-defensive lineman Joe Klecko from the group of players who have been retired at least 25 years. They'll be on the finals ballot with 15 modern era players who have been retired at least five years but not longer than 25.

In that January meeting, each of those candidates is voted on separately after debate by the Hall selectors and must get 80 percent "Yesses," for induction. Bengals.com is a member of the selection board.

Bengals president Mike Brown, who was there when they selected Riley in the sixth round of the 1969 common draft, was also there in that first training camp when the swashbuckling Florida A&M quarterback was switched to cornerback and went on to play a Bengals-record 207 games.

"This is long deserved. It is unfortunate Kenny is gone because we know how much he would have appreciated this," Brown said Wednesday, "His family is surely pleased at this news. Kenny was a splendid player and still holds the Bengals record for most interceptions over a career. It would be a wonderful thing if he were selected for the Hall of Fame."

Riley's seemingly endless journey isn't over, but it's so close to a triumphant end. Very few senior nominees fail to get that final 80 percent. It's believed the last time the board rejected a nominee from the senior committee is ten years ago, when guard Dick Stanfel didn't get in. But he did win election four years later.