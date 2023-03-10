Canton Pilgrimage For Family Of Bengals Hall of Famer Ken Riley Hits Home

The Hall's entrance leads to another poignant reminder as Riley's No. 13 Cincinnati jersey hangs with tackle Joe Thomas' No. 73 Cleveland jersey, the first time players from both of Paul Brown's teams are enshrined together.

"It's a little bit overwhelming. There's a lot going into this already," Riley says. "It's like planning a wedding. Maybe bigger."

The Hall reserves the first two weekends in March for the nine inductees and their families to visit and get a feel for the place. The Rileys' intro to Canton began when every employee came through a line to introduce themselves and included a visit to the gallery holding the 362 busts of the members already enshrined. They said hello to dad's Super Bowl teammate, Munoz, and the man who drafted him out of Florida A&M, Bengals founder Paul Brown.

"We were all over that building," Riley says. "I saw their busts. We took the pictures. Hopefully it won't be 25 years until the next Bengal. I always try to plug that."

The Hall told him his speech on Aug. 5 accepting the bust for his father is to be a brief benediction of three minutes. Not so short for Ken Riley II, like his father, a man of few words. He likes the sounds of brief.

If he has trouble looking for words, he'll get help from one of the Bengals busts. When the younger Riley graduated from Florida A&M High School in 1990, Paul Brown gifted him a dictionary. Riley then went to play for his father at A&M, where he had a nice career as a rambunctious, heady cornerback; a four-year starter good enough to be invited to the 1995 NFL scouting combine and to the ensuing Bengals rookie minicamp.

So during his first Canton sojourn when a fan mistook him for his dad's 2023 classmate Darrelle Revis, a first-ballot inductee, they had it half right. Both are combine cornerbacks.