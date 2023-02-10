Bengals Great Ken Riley Finds A Corner In Canton With Election To Pro Football Hall of Fame

It was Coryell's Chargers that lost to Riley's Bengals in the 1981 AFC Championship game encased in lore and the minus-57-degree wind chill of Cincinnati's Riverfront Stadium. The "Freezer Bowl," put the Bengals in their first Super Bowl and their left tackle that day, Anthony Munoz, went into the Hall of Fame 25 years ago. He's been saying how much he wants a Cincy teammate in Canton and he's got one with Riley's 15 seasons, 207 games and one of the greatest stories in NFL history joining him in the gallery.

It was Munoz who informed Ken Riley II last week that his father was in last week during a phone call.

"He wanted to officially welcome my dad to the Hall of Fame and it was his honor," Riley recalled.

And it was Munoz who introduced Ken Riley II to the NFL Honors crowd.

A top-flight quarterback and Rhodes Scholarship finalist at Florida A&M, Riley never played cornerback until Bengals head coach Paul Brown moved him to defense after taking him in the sixth round of the 1969 draft. He started nine games as a rookie, when he had four interceptions, and went on to lead the AFC in interceptions three times. When he retired after the 1983 season, he had the fourth most interceptions of all-time. When he went into Canton Thursday, only Hall-of-Famer Rod Woodson has passed him on the list.

Praised for his cerebral play and a quarterback's approach to defense, Riley went into coaching and ended up as the head coach for his son, the first Riley to play cornerback at Florida A&M. That's when Ken Riley II began to wonder of the greatness of 65 interceptions.