Pro Football Hall Of Fame Begins Celebration Of The Life Of Riley 

"There's this big plaque we gave him. For the man who has everything," Barbara Riley says with the smile of a long-ago birthday or Christmas. "It has the date of all his interceptions and who threw it and all that stuff."

"I'm going to have to slow her down," her son says. "She'll give them everything."

"There's this big scrapbook I have. It's got everything in it. It's got pictures from when he signed his first contract with Paul Brown and the Bengals," she says.

There is also an Olympic torch from the 1996 games in Atlanta, when Riley was chosen to run a three-mile stretch in the relay when it came through Tallahassee.

Horrigan is telling her she can give the scrapbook to the Hall, where they can digitize it.

"Whatever they want to do. It's always up to the Hall-of-Famer and his family," Horrigan says. "We're better prepared to preserve it forever. They can do both. They can print out what we digitize. Whatever makes them feel the most comfortable."

The Rileys have already worked with the Hall on preservation. The second floor of Ken Riley II's Houston home has already turned into a mini-Hall of Fame. In the three years since his dad passed, every time he returns from visiting his mother in Bartow, Fla., he brings back more things. He figures he has about 30 of those balls that he intercepted and his mother has ten others. Most still have the tape on them from that day equipment manager Tom Gray set them aside. Maybe, Kenny says, his dad started numbering them by interceptions. Or maybe Gray did.

"He didn't start keeping them right away," Ken Riley says, showing a picture in his phone of him climbing up to a shelf to place a ball.

"The Hall of Fame recommended we work with Wilson on the best way to preserve them and present them," Tiffany says. "They gave me tips on not changing the condition. Not trying to clean them. We wanted them to be in pristine condition and yet try to keep them in the original state. Only the insides have been refurbished, not the outside. Don't put white laces on old balls. And they recommended to replace some of the bladders."

Just the kind of thing Horrigan is eyeballing.

"You can have all the jerseys you want, but what contributed to his motivations?" Horrigan asks. to "He saved (his) interception balls. Nobody probably knew that other than his family. Yet it shows it is significant to that player. He captured it and he kept it. That doesn't define the man, obviously. That's the one thing about statistics. Yes, he had the 65 interceptions. But he made a heck of a lot of tackles and was in on many game-changing plays. You're looking to represent his whole body of work."

Kenny Riley II shakes his head. His dad always talked about the notebooks he kept on the receivers he faced and there is no trace of them. There's a shed they haven't looked in for years and, well, maybe?

"As much as we talked," he says, "there just always seem to be more questions I wish I had asked."