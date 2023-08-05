Hall of Fame Emotion For Riley Family In Freeze Frame Moment

CANTON, Ohio _ Late Bengals legend Ken Riley has his Gold Jacket emblematic of enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and thanks to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell it was the most emotional moment of Friday night's ceremony at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

Saturday's noon induction at Tom Benson Stadium makes it official with the unveiling of his father's bust, but as Ken Riley II gazed at the framed icon with the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee and Ken Riley 2023 patches, he admitted, "It looks official, doesn't it?"

For the first time ever Friday, the Hall gave Gold Jackets to posthumous inductees. It was also the first time a new Hall-of-Famer was given his jacket by a Hall-of-Famer of his choice. Mindy Coryell Lewis received her father's framed jacket from Don Coryell's quarterback, Dan Fouts, and she greeted the crowd with a wave while Fouts held the jacket aloft.

Riley II was next and he escorted his mother Barbara to the stage when Riley's Super Bowl XVI teammate Anthony Munoz popped out of the Gauntlet of Gold of about 100 Hall of Famers and gave the frame to the son while hugging the widow. Suddenly, the rest of the family joined them on the stage. Daughters, grandkids, in-laws. The crowd of about 4,000 cheered if they weren't blinking back tears.

"We had planned to just stand," said Kim, the eldest of his two daughters. "Then Roger Goodell told us all to go on up."

"Beautiful," Ken Riley II said and that's about all Munoz could say, too, even two hours after it was over.