Bengals Fans Gearing Up For Ken Riley's Hall-Of-Fame Induction  

JUNGLE TO THE HALL

Foster is planning one big hors d'oeuvres for one of the biggest bashes in Bengals history with a party for fans in downtown Cincinnati from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 in what is shaping up to be a cross between BengalsFest and Hall-of-Famepalooza.

The Banks is the scene of the third annual Jungle to the Hall, Foster's event he designed to bring awareness of the compelling Hall of Fame cases for several Bengals greats. This one is the biggest yet, a free rain-or-shine salute to Riley stretching from Jefferson Social Club to The Holy Grail with 12-24 former Bengals expected to be on hand signing autographs.

Although Riley is in the Hall, the fight continues for plenty of Bengals with impressive resumes. There are the Andersons with two-time Hall finalist Willie and Bengals all-time passing leader Ken, as well as all-time rusher Corey Dillon and all-time receiver Chad Johnson, along with some of Ken Anderson's fellow senior candidates in Isaac Curtis and Lemar Parrish.

Takeo Spikes, a 1998 Bengals' first-round pick who played 15 seasons at linebacker, ought to at least be discussed. Yes, first-ballot inductee Brian Urlacher had 12.5 more sacks and 61 more tackles for loss in 37 fewer games. But Spikes has an impressive line, too, with 98 more assisted tackles and five more forced fumbles than Urlacher, and should have a say.

Foster can certainly give it to him. From 1-2 is a meet-and-greet with either a live band or a deejay. From 2-3, Foster takes the stage with Bengals radio voices Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham to state the Hall cases of the Bengals legends in interviews that could include the two Andersons and Ken Riley II.

"We've been pleasantly surprised by the first response," Foster says. "We sent out an informal RSVP and heard back from about 300 people. I think about that big crowd on The Banks all dressed in Bengals gear and it gives me chills."