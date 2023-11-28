Willie Anderson Makes Fourth Straight Hall of Fame Semifinals

Nov 28, 2023 at 09:06 AM
Hobson_Geoff
Geoff Hobson

Bengals.com Senior Writer

071922-Anderson-ROH

Bengals Ring of Honor member Willie Anderson has made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinals for the fourth straight year on a list of 25 that has only one other offensive lineman.

Anderson, who Pro Football Focus graded the best run protector of the last two decades, is looking to gain the finals for the third straight year when the list is cut to 15 next month. The final vote is held in a mid-January meeting of the board of selectors, where Bengals.com has the Cincinnati vote.

The other offensive lineman in the semifinals is 11-year Saints guard Jahri Evans. Evans, who played his final season in Green Bay in 2017, is a four-time All-Pro who made the Hall of Fame's all-decade 2010s teams.

First-year eligibles are tight end Antonio Gates and defensive end Julius Peppers. Peppers, who has the fourth most sacks of all-time with 159.5, is also on Anderson's list. He's one of the nine top 12 sackers Anderson faced and didn't allow one.

The other semifinalist on that list is Jared Allen at No. 12 with 136. The other semifinalist who played with the Bengals is linebacker James Harrison, a member of the 2013 AFC North champs.

The voters cut from a list of 173 that included Bengals all-time leading rusher Corey Dillon, all-time leading receiver Chad Johnson, 15-year NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes, and 2001 first-round draft pick Justin Smith.

Anderson, the 10th pick in the 1996 draft, played 12 seasons with the Bengals before finishing with the Ravens in 2008.

Also making the finals list are the three senior nominees Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael, and Art Powell, as well as long-time Lions head coach Buddy Parker.

Related Content

news

Hall of Fame Emotion For Riley Family In Freeze Frame Moment

CANTON, Ohio _ Late Bengals legend Ken Riley has his Gold Jacket emblematic of enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and thanks to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell it was the most emotional moment of Friday night's ceremony at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.
news

A Peek At Ken Riley's Pro Football Hall Of Fame Exhibit

Ever since Bengals cornerback Ken Riley was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in January, Ken Riley II has been a whirlwind. In a few weeks some of his work goes on display at his father's Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit.
news

Bengals Fans Gearing Up For Ken Riley's Hall-Of-Fame Induction  

A Super Bowl appearance. Back-to-back AFC title game berths. Two straight AFC North championships. Now  Bengals fans are already making plans for another momentous occasion as they descend on the birthplace of the NFL to honor Ken Riley on the 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XVI teammate Anthony Munoz's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A glimpse at what Canton, Ohio has in store for Bengals fans in August.
news

Canton Pilgrimage For Family Of Bengals Hall of Famer Ken Riley Hits Home

Ken Riley II vowed he wouldn't visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame until his late father belonged and it was there on the doorstep where it finally hit him that the family's decades-long quest had ended.
news

Pro Football Hall Of Fame Begins Celebration Of The Life Of Riley 

PHOENIX, Ariz. _ The euphoria of the announcement and the surrealism of the luncheon have given way to the busy nuts-and-bolts of inducting a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer.  From crafting a bust to fitting a ring to finding artifacts, Ken Riley's family begins planning for Aug. 5.
news

Bengals Hall-of-Famer Ken Riley's First Day On The Greatest Team Ever Assembled

PHOENIX, Ariz. _ Go behind the scenes of Ken Riley's first full day as a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer.
news

Ken Riley's Hall Of Fame Nod Thrills Bengals Of All Stripes

PHOENIX, Ariz. _ Willie Anderson shook off the disappointment of not reaching the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday night despite his second straight trip to the finals and echoed all of Bengaldom hailing the election of fellow Bengals Ring of Honor member Ken Riley. "I'm in a good mood because Kenny Riley is in," Anderson said.
news

Bengals Great Ken Riley Finds A Corner In Canton With Election To Pro Football Hall of Fame

PHOENIX, Ariz. _ Ken Riley II vowed never to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame until his father's induction. The door opened Thursday night when the Hall announced its 2023 class and the date is set for Aug. 5. That's when Bengals Ring of Honor member Ken Riley, the late, great Bengals cornerback, carries his 65 interceptions into the Canton, Ohio, shrine forever.
news

Bengals Great Ken Riley A Step Away From Pro Football Hall Of Fame After Emerging From Senior Vote 

Bengals Ring of Honor legend Ken Riley, whose 65 interceptions have been bested only once since his 1983 farewell at Riverfront Stadium, is just one more snap from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Riley's candidacy survived a star-studded ballot battle of 12 that claimed fellow Ring of Honor member Ken Anderson when his name emerged Wednesday as one of the three senior nominees advancing to the Hall finals set for the third week in January.
news

Ken Anderson and Ken Riley Advance To Finals Of Hall Of Fame Voting

The first day of practice for the defending AFC champions coincided with another big moment in Bengaldom Wednesday when the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Bengals legends Ken Anderson and Ken Riley are among the final 12 candidates in the senior category. 
news

Week In Review: Remembering Ken Riley

In the latest "Week In Review," a look back at the life and legacy of Bengals great Ken Riley. Also, the Bengals pledge $250,000 to community initiatives, Bengals players emerge resolved after an emotional team meeting and defensive tackle D.J. Reader drops some weight to gain quickness.
