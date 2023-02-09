Right Stuff On Display Super Bowl Week As Paths Of Bengals Great Willie Anderson And Eagles All-Pro Lane Johnson Meet

PHOENIX, Ariz. _ The fate of two Bengals in the finals of the Pro Football Hall of Fame balloting is revealed with the 2023 class Thursday night here during Super Bowl week's red-carpet NFL Honors and the best right tackle of this time is rooting for the best right tackle of his time.

Willie Anderson, a mentor of Eagles Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, is up for Canton, as is the late Ken Riley, the cerebral cornerback who was a mentor to so many on the Bengals' first great teams. On Wednesday during the Eagles' media session as they prepped for the Chiefs in Sunday's Andy Reid Championship, Johnson recalled how five years ago he asked Anderson to come to Oklahoma City and work with him for a couple of days.

"I was just asking questions. I knew the kind of player he was and I just sat there and listened to him," Johnson said. "I really had a good time. I learned a lot. He's a good person and I'm pulling for him for the Hall of Fame."

Anderson, the only right tackle to make three straight All-Pro first teams since the 1970s, is in the modern era finals for a second time as he bids to become the first right tackle to be enshrined in Canton in two decades. Riley, who died at 72 in 2020, is one of three senior nominees in a category who last played more than 25 years ago. When Riley retired after 15 seasons in 1983, he was the fourth most prolific interceptor of all-time with 65.

Johnson and everyone else finds out if their guy made it in an honors show (9 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5) that could put a Bengal in the Hall on the 25th anniversary of franchise left tackle Anthony Munoz's first-ballot induction. Munoz was another guy that Johnson has researched in a career that began when the Eales took him with the fourth pick in the 2013 draft.