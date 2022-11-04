Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Panthers

2. Young corners get opportunity

With several of Cincinnati's veteran cornerbacks listed on this week's injury report, the Bengals may turn to a pair of rookies to fill a key role against the Panthers. Namely, Cam Taylor-Britt could make his second consecutive start, and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo may even slot in versatile safety Dax Hill when needed.

The Bengals' secondary will line up against a Carolina passing offense that is averaging just 187.1 yards per game (28th in NFL). The Panthers have also performed marginally better when protecting the ball, as they are 0-5 in games in which they throw an interception, and 2-1 in contests when they are turnover-free. Cincinnati's young ballhawks not allowing quarterback P.J. Walker to get into a rhythm would go a long way towards picking up a crucial home win.

3. Hubbard heating up

Defensive end Sam Hubbard has 2.5 sacks over the last three games after totaling just one in the first five weeks. His pass-rushing success as of late poses a dangerous look for opposing offensive lines, who already face the task of blocking Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson on the other side. Hubbard has still maintained his status among the league's elite run defending edge players, though, as his seven tackles for loss lead Cincinnati and are tied for sixth among all defensive ends.