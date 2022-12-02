Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Chiefs

2. Second-half defense

Cincinnati's defense in the second half of games this season has been nothing short of elite, highlighted by the first seven games in which the Bengals did not allow a touchdown after halftime. Their 88 total points given up in the second half/overtime are the fifth-fewest in the NFL, and three of the seven touchdowns scored against Cincinnati in the second half came from Carolina in Week 9, when many of the defensive starters were rested in a blowout win.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's in-game adjustments were never more evident than last season's two matchups against Kansas City. The Chiefs scored 28 and 21 points, respectively, in the first half of Week 17 and the AFC Championship. But the high-powered unit was then held to three second-half points on both occasions, allowing the Bengals to climb back from an early deficit and eventually win the game. Though they once again face a tall task in a Chiefs offense that tops the league in numerous metrics, the Bengals defense shutting down Mahomes & Co. in the final 30 minutes could be the difference between two AFC contenders.

3. Home field advantage

Ever since a season-opening loss that was marred by turnovers, Cincinnati's offense has been lights out at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are averaging 34.7 points and 457.3 yards in their last three games at the venue, all while not turning the ball over once. Defensively, the Bengals' two most efficient games as far as yards given up and first downs allowed came in Week 7 vs. Atlanta, and Week 9 vs. Carolina. And while their second-half magic has been remarkable, the defense has also played notably strong to open the game when at home. In four contests at Paycor this season, Cincinnati has allowed a total of six points in the first quarter.