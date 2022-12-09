Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Browns

2. Burrow closes in on 75

Quarterback Joe Burrow enters Week 14 needing three touchdown passes to reach 75 for his career, which would put him in some exclusive company given how quickly he'd hit the milestone. In 38 games, the former No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 72 touchdowns and rushed for 10. With three passing scores on Sunday, he would join Andrew Luck as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 75 touchdown passes and 10 rushing touchdowns in their first three seasons. Burrow can also become just the fifth player since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger with 75 touchdown passes in his first 40 career games, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Kurt Warner, as well as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

Burrow has passed for three or more touchdowns on four occasions this season and 12 times in his career.

3. O-line vs. Myles Garrett

Earlier this week, Burrow was asked whether Cleveland possesses any unique traits defensively that have caused him problems in previous matchups. His answer was short, and accurate:

"They have Myles Garrett — that's different from everybody else."