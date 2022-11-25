Five things to watch: Bengals at Titans

The Bengals this season boast one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, ranking third in points (26.5 per game), fourth in passing yards (271.3) and seventh in total yards (366.4). The unit has been particularly effective in the past three wins, eclipsing 400 net yards in each performance. But while the recent numbers are impressive, Cincinnati's offense makes its greatest impact towards winning when it takes care of the ball. The Bengals this season are 4-1 when the offense does not commit a turnover, and 2-3 when it does. Though Burrow and company were able to overcome two interceptions at Pittsburgh in Week 11, it will be difficult to get away with that against a Titans team that controls the clock with long, sustained drives.