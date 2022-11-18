Five things to watch: Bengals at Steelers

4. Hilton faces former team

Cornerback Mike Hilton is still looking for his first interception of the season, and there may be no better time to grab it than on Sunday at his former home stadium.

Hilton spent his first four NFL seasons in a Steelers uniform, but after signing with the Bengals as a free agent in March of 2021, he played a key role in Cincinnati upending Pittsburgh twice last year. Notably, he returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown in the Week 12 win, which according to Hilton was his first career pick-six at any level of football.

A sixth-year pro, Hilton this season has maintained his status as one of the league's top nickel corners with a knack for crashing the backfield. Among Bengals defenders, he ranks third in tackles for loss (three) and fourth in passes defensed (three).

5. Mixon aims for second straight 100-yard game

Halfback Joe Mixon is coming off perhaps his best career performance in Week 9 against Carolina. The AFC Offensive Player of the Week netted 211 yards from scrimmage, including 153 rushing, with five total touchdowns to lead Cincinnati to a dominant home win. Mixon has recorded 100-plus rushing yards in consecutive games three times before — the most recent instance was Weeks 11 and 12 of last season, when he went for 123 yards at Las Vegas and 165 against, coincidentally, Pittsburgh. A repeat stat line on Sunday would give the Bengals a crucial advantage, particularly in a road environment.