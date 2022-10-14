Five things to watch: Bengals at Saints

2. Chase vs. Saints secondary

This is Geoff Hobson's "Matchup of the Game." Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been held under 100 yards in each of the last four games — largely due to the defensive coverages he is facing. Though the Saints' top corner, four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore, has been declared out for Sunday, Chase will still garner attention from a talented secondary that includes fellow former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu.

Chase did leave his fingerprints on the Bengals' go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter at Baltimore, when he had three catches for 28 yards including a 13-yarder on a third down that set up a first-and-goal. For the Bengals to leave New Orleans with a win, however, it may require Chase to work free from Mathieu and the rest of the Saints' defensive backs.

"Teams are very aware of him," head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Chase's production. "We have to be mindful of that, as we are. Try our best to put him in a good position to still be productive for us, which he was. Heading into that final drive he was a key point of emphasis for us and made all the plays we gave him an opportunity to make."

3. Turnovers are key

The Bengals in their two wins this season have forced a combined six turnovers while committing just one. In the three losses, Cincinnati has given the ball away six times and recorded two takeaways.