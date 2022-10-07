Five things to watch: Bengals at Ravens

2. Defensive game plan for Lamar

Few quarterbacks, if any, pose a threat in the running and passing game like Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. The former MVP is tied for first in the NFL in passing touchdowns (11), fourth in passer rating (105.1) and ninth in rushing yards (316).

Jackson has rushed for 70-plus yards in each of the Ravens' last three games (he already holds an NFL quarterback record with four straight 70-yard rushing games from 2020-21). Sunday will bring perhaps his toughest challenge yet, as Cincinnati enters with the league's fourth-ranked rushing defense, allowing just 85.8 yards per game. Since yielding 88 yards on the ground to Jackson in a Week 7 matchup at Baltimore last season, the Bengals have gone 18 straight games (including postseason) without allowing a quarterback to rush for more than 40 yards.

In the air, the Bengals' secondary has held eight straight quarterbacks to a passer rating of 100 or lower. Cincinnati also has four picks over the past two games. To pick up a divisional win on Sunday, coordinator Lou Anarumo's unit will need to be up to the task in all areas against the dynamic Jackson.

3. Feeding a hot Higgins

Tee Higgins' 124 receiving yards in Week 4 vs. Miami were the fourth-most of any game in his career. Higgins has quietly cemented his place among the NFL's elite receivers, as his 960 yards since Week 12 of the 2021 season are the third-most in the league.