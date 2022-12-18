Five things to watch: Bengals at Buccaneers

Cincinnati's secondary faces a Tom Brady-led Buccaneers offense that ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards per game (265.7). But even without the services of slot cornerback Mike Hilton (ruled out with a knee injury), and backup Jalen Davis listed as doubtful (thumb), the Bengals still boast a stingy pass defense that has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to throw for 300 yards. QBs playing Cincinnati are completing just 59.1 percent of their passes this season, tied for the lowest rate in the league, while the 12 touchdown passes thrown against the Bengals are the second-fewest. And even while Brady is fifth in the NFL in passing yards (3585), he hasn't recorded 300 in a game since October 27. He has also been more turnover prone as of late, throwing four interceptions over the last four weeks compared to just one in the first nine. Making things difficult for the 23rd-year signal caller would provide a major advantage for the Bengals, particularly with the Bucs' rushing offense ranking last in the league at 72.9 yards per game.