Five things to watch: Bengals at Browns

2. Burrow coming off 400-yard passing game

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards in Week 7 against Atlanta, his fifth career stat line of 400+ yards. He surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino for the most such games by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history. In the games following Burrow's four previous 400-yard performances, he has posted remarkably efficient numbers and led the Bengals to a 3-1 record.

Coming off prior 400-yard games, Burrow has completed 70.1 percent of his passes (101 of 144) for 1198 yards (299.5 average) and an 11-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Two of those games include a win over the playoff-bound Titans in his 2020 rookie year, and the Wild Card Playoff victory vs. the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

3. Bengals run defense vs. Nick Chubb

Cincinnati's defense allowed 85.8 rushing yards per game through the first four weeks of the season, yielding over 100 just once in that span. Over the past three games, though, opponents have averaged 163.3 yards on the ground. The Bengals' next test comes in the form of Nick Chubb, who entered Week 8 leading the league with 740 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.