Bengals Notebook: Optimism On LC; Hurst Questionable; Heady ADG Primed To Replace Pratt if Needed

INJURY UPDATE: Linebacker Germaine Pratt (knee), who has only missed two games in his four seasons, didn't practice Friday after going limited Thursday and is listed as doubtful. Starting tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) looked to have a setback Friday when he went limited after going full Thursday and was categorized as questionable. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (toe) surfaced on the injury report Friday, but he went full.

The Hurst injury is a bit disconcerting since his backup, Drew Sample (knee) is going on injured reserve. That leaves two healthy tight ends in Mitchell Wilcox, who has played 21 snaps this season, and Devin Asiasi, making his Bengals debut after playing just 12 snaps in New England last year.

ADG POISED: It's the first time Pratt, the team's leading tackler, is sitting out a Bengals game because of injury. He was sidelined with COVID for last season's win over the Chiefs and then sat out with the rest of the starters for the next week's finale in Cleveland.

So the Bengals get to show off what they think is a deep position for them as Akeem Davis-Gather figures to get his third NFL start Sunday next to middle linebacker Logan Wilson and his first since his rookie year in 2020.

ADG went in the fourth round, the round after Wilson, and Markus Bailey, taken in the seventh round of that draft, is also expected to get some work against the Jets. Bailey's taken just two scrimmage snaps this year, but leads the team (with wide receiver Stanley Morgan) with two special teams tackles while Davis-Gaither has 21 scrimmage snaps and 40 more in the kicking game.

The speedy 6-2, 230-pound Davis-Gaither has answered questions about his ability to mix it up in the NFL and is coming off a hugely impressive training camp where he and defensive lineman Cam Sample were arguably the team's most improved players after ADG came back from tearing up his foot in last season's ninth game and missing the rest of the way.