Bengals Legend Ken Riley Passes Away at 72

"Kenny Riley was the first time I ever came across a pro's pro," Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham recalled several years ago about his rookie year that was Riley's sixth season. "Not only on the field, but off the field. He handled himself the way you're supposed to in every situation. He knew his stuff. He was always prepared."

Imagine the attention Riley would have received nowadays. He never played a snap of cornerback until he was drafted and ended up becoming a Hall-of-Fame caliber player. But Riley, the quarterback who led A&M to a magical season in 1967 during a junior year that ended in a tight but memorable loss to Grambling and future NFL quarterback James Harris in a showdown of the nation's two best history black college football programs, never backed away from the notion he could have played the position in the NFL if attitudes about black quarterbacks had been more open-minded.

Think Russell Wilson, Riley once told Bengals.com

"I even wore No. 3," Riley said several years ago. "I think I was a little bit faster than him. I could throw it on the run, right and left. I read defenses well. I could anticipate. I was just happy to get an opportunity. The quarterback that we drafted that year (1969) was Greg Cook. He was 6-2, 6-3, very polished. Outside of Greg, no doubt in my mind that I could have contributed. But that never fazed me."

Not only did Riley never play corner until the pros, neither did Parrish.

"When he came here, Kenny and Lemar Parrish had never played cornerback and they're the two best we've ever had," Brown said. "And we've had a lot of good ones."

Riley summed up his career probably better than anyone during the weekend he came to Paul Brown Stadium to be honored before a 2013 game. That was the day he watched the Bengals beat the Colts from the Ken Riley Suite with wife Barbara, son Ken Riley II, his wife, and two grandchildren.

During the week he was asked what could possibly be the reasons for all those interceptions back in an era they just didn't throw it as often as they do now. And he pretty much shrugged.