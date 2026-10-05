Fire And Ice As Bengals Mull 2-2

After career days from the back of their depth chart on both sides of the ball nearly led them to an improbable fourth-quarter comeback win over the Jaguars at Paycor Stadium Sunday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow responded with fire and ice.

Taylor's emotional "You didn't quit," postgame remarks left an impression on his team that fought to the last round without heavyweights Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins while Burrow's cold mathematical calculations shrugged off another loss at the bell.

"We're very confident. You know, we're 2-2, but nobody wins a championship after week four," said Burrow, who declared the end of the world, never mind the AFC North race, a bad rumor.

"This isn't Armageddon or anything. We're still in a great spot, feel really good about our team and (we'll) come back to practice next week and keep getting better. That's what the NFL is all about. You can't ride the roller coaster week-to-week."

Indeed, more calculations fired him up when he was asked about a stat sheet that read the Bengals had rushed for 23 yards, the fewest in his 81 starts.

"My response to that would be, 'Let's throw it more,'" said Burrow after already hitting 39-of-54 passes for 428 yards in his biggest passing day since the 2024 game in Baltimore.

"Because I know we're great at it. Because I know that's what I do best, and we're really pass-protecting really well right now. Obviously, we'd like to get more out of the run game, but you know I know we'll make it work."

There was no shortage of confidence after the Bengals had their chances despite losing their All-Pro wide receiver Chase (concussion) 18 minutes into the game and then his running mate Higgins (abductor), leaving with five minutes left and taking 157 yards and his career year with him.

Not only that, their defense, without starting safety Bryan Cook (ankle), nickel cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring) and backup safety Kyle Dugger (quad), reached down and gave them a stand at the Jags 45 and the bionic leg of Cam Little looming that got the ball back to Burrow with 1:44 left.

"Before that, I was encouraging everybody. 'We'll have a four-minute opportunity,' and we did what we were supposed to do," said defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, who did his part on second down when he found his "long-lost brother," Jags quarterback Trevor Lawerence, for his third fourth-quarter sack in two weeks.