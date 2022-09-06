Bengals Notebook: New Twist On Bengals-Steelers; Contrasting Preseason Styles Clash

CONTRAST GALORE: By all accounts Tomlin has had a rather physical training camp and he played his starters fairly heavily in the last two preseason games in a contrast to head coach Zac Taylor's plan. Taylor padded up the guys plenty in practice, but he played no starters in the preseason.

Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, former starting Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who came into training camp rehabbing the foot he broke in the Bengals' Jan. 15 Wild Card win, is starting Sunday for the Steelers after playing a combined 46 snaps in the last two preseason games. In the preseason finale, the Steelers' two best players, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (34) and edge T.J. Watt (21) got plenty of snaps and almost paid a dear price when Watt tweaked his knee.

That's the flip side. The Bengals are extremely healthy and, they say, game ready without risking playing in a game.

"We've prepared like it's a game. The only difference is we'll have fans," Boyd said. "None of us is going to be nervous r not know what we're going to do. I'm a veteran. I've been here several years. I know what it takes to prepare for a game."

Taylor simulates game conditions in practice to such an extent that rookie left guard Cordell Volson noted after his NFL debut in the preseason opener that the game felt like practice.

"I feel like we had those game reps at the Rams combined practice," Higgins said. "Our practices are up tempo. It's just like a game. I feel like we'll be fine. Get into that rhythm early and go from there."

If you take the scrimmages against the Rams, the Bengals regulars probably got more work than they did in last year's three preseason games. Taylor doesn't have concerns about tackling and thought his defense played well in last year's opener. They had to go to the last second in overtime to beat the Vikings, but Taylor hasn't forgotten the failed fourth-and-one deep in his own territory early in the second half.