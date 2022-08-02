Bengals Notebook: Hendrickson's Offseason Paying Off Early In Training Camp; The Ego-less Tyler Boyd

BOYD SEES RED: That's on defense. The most senior Bengal on offense, slot receiver Tyler Boyd, is looking to improve the red zone offense, where the Bengals finished basically in the middle of the pack (17th) with a touchdown percentage of 60. (Not bad, but it stings because they were 33 percent in the Super Bowl.)

"That's an area where we can take more advantage," Boyd said. "Everybody being sound. Simple things. Staying on-sides. Playing together. Doing the simple things right. Staying connected and just doing their job like we do the way we go down the field. Guys not getting tired and going through brain farts, we'll score every time."

HENDRICKSON REFRESHED: Hendrickson was the only player under contract not here in the spring during the voluntaries, but it was an amicable decision for both sides.

"The coaches kept me filled in," Hendrickson said. "They checked in a lot. Anything that was changed was relayed to me. I understood all of the assignments. They had faith in me, I had faith in them and we're on the same page.

"There's no organization I'd rather play for. Being able to help win games here is important."

Hendrickson's offseason was more than getting away after a long season. He stayed in Nashville to be with his wife while she pursues her pharmacy doctorate at Lipscomb University.

"I feel like I developed a lot of things. I wanted to help her. I got better as a player and obviously a husband," Hendrickson said. "Continuing to grow as a man is important to me. She has one more year before she graduates in May.

"It was important to me to take care of her as much as she took care of me."

And he thinks his offseason is showing up on the field in a brief camp he's already ripped off what looks to be vintage late-season rushes.