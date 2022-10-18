Bengals Notebook: Hendrickson's Focus; Tireless B.J. Hill And D-Line Depth; Taylor Opts For Burrow's Judgment

"We talked about that. Finishing and closing," said Carter, who said it was a hot topic during the week and on the sidelines. "In Baltimore (last week) we had an opportunity to close out the game and we didn't. So we talked about that as a defense. We were like, 'this is our opportunity to show everybody that we can finish.' And we finished."

Hill may be soft-spoken, but he's seen as a constant vocal leader among his mates.

"He said 'Let's go.' That's all I needed to hear. Close it out," Carter said. "B.J. gives his all every game. He's out there a lot, honestly. I play behind B.J., so I'm always asking 'You need a blow?' But he has a motor on him. But we're going start to rotate in some more.

"He's a great guy. He has one of those personalities that's kind of contagious. He's fun to be around."

It's no coincidence that that the three biggest rushing games they've allowed since the Bengals signed Reader in 2020 (the 404 to the Ravens in the 2020 finale, Sunday's 228, the 205 to Cleveland in the 2021 finale) have come with him not in the lineup.

"He's irreplaceable," Taylor said. "One of the premier defensive tackles in the National Football League. Probably doesn't get enough credit for what he's done. But in our locker room, our coaching staff, him being voted team captain has allowed him to stand out in a way. That combination of him and B.J. is good together. So we'll be happy when he comes back. But I don't know the timeline."

Reader is getting there. He was on the rehab field last week working his knee and he made the trip, which also shows he's progressing because he has to be healthy enough to get out of the way on the sidelines.

"He gives me a lot of advice, things I could do better, things I could work on during the game and in the locker room and around the facility," Carter said. "DJ's encouraging us, dapping us up, hyping us up. It's good to have him around.

"He's basically a coach. He's a long-time vet in this league, so he's seen it all."

RPOs CARRY DAY: Taylor unveiled a game plan heavy on Burrow's run-pass options, the most ever. He was only under center twice. For a sneak and the final knee. But Taylor said that doesn't mean we'll see him in the shotgun formation all the time.

"That was where we turned to increase our first down efficiency. Really that's what it was," Taylor said. "If you look at our third downs, all but two were between two to four. That's a great way to live. Your percentages are sky-rocketed when you're not living in 3rd-and-8 to 12 land like we have in previous weeks on early downs."

The Bengals nearly doubled their average on first down when they got 8.2 yards on first down in New Orleans. That will happen when you get a 60-yard touchdown on first down.

"We're willing to be creative and look at any ways our offense can continue to evolve," Taylor said. "Next week we can be 90 percent under center, the next week we could be 98 percent in the gun. Just we've got those areas in our offense that we can utilize and there's no egos. Whatever it takes to win, depending on the style of defense we're going to face because that factors into things as well."

The Bengals have struggled trying to generate play-action passing from under center in their efforts to open up Burrow's deep game. With what the Saints offered defensively, the Bengals used Burrow's acute decision-making to read the defenders well enough to rack up a very efficient season-high 30 points on a season-best 6.4 yards per play and 60 percent (6-10) on third down.