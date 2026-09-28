Steelers Overcome Joe Burrow's Darts And Dexter Lawrence's Sacks In AFC North Thriller

Wide receiver Tee Higgins had 90 more yards and a remarkable touchdown catch in a career year. There was Gesicki's fingertip grab. There was right tackle Amarius Mims stoning NFL sack-leader T.J. Watt with a PFF stat sheet that read nothing.

"I thought we were pretty dang good," Burrow said after they punctured new Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's scheme for 352 yards.

"We had a couple of penalties that set us back that we just can't have happen. A couple of things procedurally that we've got to clean up that put us behind the eight-ball a little bit. Overall, I thought we were pretty good."

The Steelers didn't stop them, Chase seemed to say.

You can talk about the two special teams' disasters in the second half that gave the ball right back to Pittsburgh on a Cedric Johnson roughing the punter penalty and a Ke’Shawn Williams' fumbled punt at the Bengals 14.

But the Bengals had a shot to go up 24-17 on the first series of the second half when Mims' false start at the Steelers 15 on third-and-four turned into a field goal for a 20-17 lead.

"We have to eliminate the penalties," Chase said.

When the last drive started with 2:08 left, the Bengals had to take a timeout to beat the play clock.

"Procedurally, we were not very good right there. We were not very good," Burrow said.

And with seven minutes left in a 27-27 game, the defense allowed the Steelers to escape the Pittsburgh 8 on a pass (tight end Darnell Washington's 47-yard catch-and-run) and run (Jaylen Warren's 26-yard slither-and-bolt) that were two explosives the Bengals know they can't allow in the guts of a game.

"You have to know where 80 (the 300-pound Washington) is," Battle said. "You have to know when to shoot. You have to get him low, he's a big dude."

Lawrence played his star turn to a tee with his first two sacks as a Bengal as massive as he with both in the red zone on third down. And his first declaration as a captain.

"We made a lot of mistakes that made it close," said Lawrence, saying it all in his Bengals-Steelers debut. "I know who we are. I know the men we have in here. I have no doubt that when we come to practice next week, we'll be locked in, eliminate mistakes and correct the ones we made."

Bengals-Steelers.

"It came down to the last few plays," Hill said.

"Tough AFC North game. It's what it's about," Battle said.

"Always is," Orlando Brown Jr. said.

After a masterpiece that couldn't be framed, Burrow put on the finishing touches: