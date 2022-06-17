Bengals Notebook: Kids Kicking It Into Gear For Break; Zac Lets Vets Set Tempo; LB Lair

With teammates waving in his face and jawing under his skin in Thursday morning's school's-out-for-summer practice, Evan McPherson sent the Bengals into the break with a 63-yard field goal on head coach Zac Taylor's last snap of his six voluntary practices.

For a guy who kicked the Bengals into the AFC title game and then into the Super Bowl on consecutive last snaps in January, it had to seem like ho-hum stuff when McPherson launched what would have been a team-record field goal off the steamy Paul Brown Stadium turf that had to be baking near 90 degrees in the late morning heat. The next time they meet as a team is the July 27 start of training camp.

But it meant plenty to special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons, who also sent a message with McPherson.

"He kept his concentration and piped it right down the middle," said Simmons Thursday after practice. "He has to use his experiences that he had a year ago and become a self-starter. I think that's the one area he has to work really hard to improve. He has to be a self-starter. He has to be a better practice kicker."

McPherson had a better week this week than last, when he was nine of 12. The 63-yarder followed up a miss and capped a week he was 15 of 16. He has picked up right where he left off as the most prolific rookie kicker in NFL history. But he's not alone for summer assignments.

"Some of these young guys are going to have to make a big jump from what they did this spring and what they need to do to have a chance to compete this summer," Simmons said. "The younger players are going to have to do a lot of that on their own. Don't take a break this summer. Don't take a breather. They have to put the hammer down."

It's a team-wide mantra. Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow said it earlier in the week. Taylor knows the pre-COVID days of 10 OTAs and three mandatories are probably done.