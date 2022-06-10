Bengals Notebook: Burrow "Rolling," In First Spring; OC Callahan Breaks Down Priorities And How Revamped O-Line Helps; Rookie Leaders

"We didn't finish as well as we started. We're trying to find some things that might help us down there. Finding ways to get easy touchdowns so we don't always have to make a great throw or run a great route."

Callahan knows play-action helps everything and he can't wait to deploy their new offensive line in more than pass protection.

"We need to improve in the play-action game for getting guys open down the field, whether it's not as hard a throw, whether you don't have to drop back," Callahan says. "Hopefully the play-action helps the line a little. I'm excited about what the new offensive line looks like in the run game. I think we've got a chance to be pretty good up front."

The centerpiece there is former Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins, graded the third highest run-blocking tackle in the league last season by Pro Football Focus. New right guard Alex Cappa (39) and center Ted Karras (42) are first-pagers, too, in the run grades.

"(Short yardage) comes with improved play up front. It comes with improved scheme from the coaching side. I thought we did some good things in short yardage and I thought there were times we just got beat in short yardage."

When they break it down, Callahan says they're focusing on the late downs.

"Look at the statistics on it and I think we were fifth in total short yardage attempts," Callahan says. "We had like 50 tries on third-and-one and fourth-and-one. But we were 25th in conversion. Whatever we were doing on first and second down, we were efficient. We were in short yardage a lot more than most, but we're just not finishing off drives.

"Definitely points of emphasis. Sometimes short yardage is as simple as we're going to beat the guy across from us. Very simplistic football and sometimes we have to do a better job as coaches and being able to scheme against these heavy and tight fronts and big bodies. We definitely need to improve there."

O-LINE OASIS: Any discussion of short yardage has to include that re-tooled offensive line ("It all works together," Callahan says) and it's been an eyeful. Asked if any returning offensive veterans have pleasantly surprised, he keeps going back to Collins, Karras and Kappa.

"The additions up front have been really impressive," Callahan says. "A guy like LC looks like he's supposed to look. They practice like they're supposed to practice. Ted Karras has been really fun to be around. He's dialed in. Seeing those guys, that feels different."

What's not different is his core. Burrow. Running back Joe Mixon. Wide receivers Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase.