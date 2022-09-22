Bengals Notebook: Taking Joe Burrow's Lead; DBs Emphasize Turnovers; Replacing TE Drew Sample

RING IT UP: Bates better be ready to pay up, though. He's one of four guys that Anarumo said barely missed getting turnovers in Dallas. It's been a big point of emphasis since the Bengals advanced through the playoffs generating nine in four games and they've got just one this season.

It also matters in the secondary, where they have more pots going than the Hard Rock. The DBs get fined for everything from loafs to missed turnovers and they have to throw in some cash. The pot for dropped interceptions grew after Bates, slot cornerback Mike Hilton and left end Sam Hubbard got their hands on the ball but came up empty.

Bell appears to be the chairman of a board that rules on who owes. It's usually signified by a clap of the hands, the universal sign for a just miss. Bell indicated the final decision goes to safety Mike Thomas, the board president and the team's most senior offensive and defensive player.

"We'll say, keep running the play all the way through," said Bell of the determining video.

That particular pot goes to helping the rookies pay for the end-of-season dinner.

SAMPLE OUT: The news of tight end Drew Sample's impending knee surgery that may take him out for the rest of the year is a blow to the Bengals' pass protection. Sample was at the center of the plan last Sunday to protect Burrow from Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons and that got blown up when Sample did on just his 10th snap. That came after he played 29 in the opener.

So it's good thing they claimed Devin Asiasi from the Patriots at the cut down. The 6-3, 260-pound Asiasi, a third-round pick, is cut differently than the 6-5, 255-pound Sample but he's got a rep as a powerful pass blocker on the edge that they now need.

"Those are things that we saw on tape as we evaluated him coming out of UCLA," Taylor said. "He's a big, strong guy. I think he brings something to the passing game as well. He's shown the ability to separate. He seems smart, just in our dealing with him for the last two and a half weeks or whatever it's been. There's a lot of positive things that we liked about him, which is why we claimed him."

The starter, Hayden Hurst, has played well and they need Mitchell Wilcox to play more snaps after playing two in the opener.

"Those three guys will make up that room for the time being," Taylor said. "All three of those guys have done a nice job. I though Mitch came in last week and did some really good things, despite not getting all of the reps in practice, he stepped in there and did a nice job. Hayden's obviously been really good for us this year, now we get a chance to look at Devin a little bit."

Go back to last year and tight end C.J. Uzomah's 55-yard touchdown catch in Baltimore that put the Bengals up 10-3 in what would be a huge win. Taylor remembers Sample holding a block for what seemed to be four seconds against Ravens perennial Pro Bowler Calais Campbell.

"Nobody writes about that or talks about that," Taylor said. "Drew's just one of those tough, smart football players. He's what we want to be about. There's just so many of those little nuances."

Now the Bengals need guys like backup running back Samaje Perine to step into the cauldron like he did in Dallas when Sample went down. Perine threw a Campbell-like block on Parsons that made Burrow's tying two-point pass to wide receiver Tyler Boyd with 3:45 left possible.

"That's not why you call the play, to match up a running back on Micah Parsons, I promise you that," Taylor said. "A guy can line up on the left side for the entirety of the drive and all of sudden be on the right and you've just got to call the protection the way you want to call it, trying to help everybody there and just the way it worked out. He lined up outside against Samaje and Samaje did a great job holding him off, re-fitting his hands. That's just what a veteran player like him brings to the table.