Quick Hits: Passing Thoughts From Burrow; Bengals May Get A Hill On Corner; Injury Update

INJURY UPDATE: Head coach Zac Taylor said they expect to put starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (ACL) on season-ending injured reserve later this week. Since it was just a walk-through, Wednesday's injury report was projected and it had cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring), expected to start in place of Awuzie, limited. Same with backup wide receiver Stanley Morgan, who has missed the last two games.

But when it rains it pours, which is happening in the secondary. On top of the Awuzie injury, not practicing and up in the air for Sunday are starting slot cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) and the first cornerback off the bench in Tre Flowers (hamstring). Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said before the walk-through that first-round pick Dax Hill is going to move from safety to get more reps at outside cornerback after he had to finish there Monday night. Hill says he can't remember the last time he lined up at cornerback in a game.

"We'll have to get him snaps there for sure, as well as safety and other things that he does," Anarumo said. "We've been doing that some, thank God, we did it last week as an emergency, not enough. But we'll have to do more of it again."

Taylor also sounded optimistic D.J. Reader (knee) could come back after the Nov. 13 bye for the Nov. 20 Sunday nighter in Pittsburgh. Also not working Wednesday was Reader backup Josh Tupou (calf), who has missed the last two games.

BALANCING ACT: Burrow has thrown the fourth most passes in the league with 305 and those 38 per game would give him a Bengals-record 648 at the end of the season, 62 more than Carson Palmer in 2010.

Looking back at last year's 4-0 record when he threw for fewer than 200 yards and this year's 2-3 record when he throws for fewer than 300, Burrow said the Bengals have to find that old formula.

"In this league, you have to. If you have only one way to win a game, teams are going to be able to take that away and you're not going to win a ton," Burrow said. "Down the stretch that's what we were so great at last year. Just finding ways to win. It might not be pretty. We found ways. We've got to get back to that, those ugly tough divisional games, games on the road, where things might not be going great for you. You have to find ways to get wins in those games and this year we haven't."