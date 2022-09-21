Bengals Notebook: Familiar Foe In Flacco

Up next, Cincy Joe Vs. Jersey Joe.

Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, who makes his 21st start against the Bengals Sunday in New York (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Local 12) has been around so long that his NFL debut came on the 100th birthday of Paul Brown and in a game between the Bengals founder's two teams.

How long? The Sept. 7, 2008 game in Baltimore, where Flacco led the Ravens to a 17-10 Opening Day victory, also marked Mike Zimmer's first game as Bengals defensive coordinator.

But since then the Bengals are 11-8 against Flacco and have held him to 21 touchdowns while picking him off 25 times. That's by far the most interceptions he's had against one team and more than double what the Steelers (12) have against him in 21 games and nearly double what Cleveland has (13) in 21 games.

And it's just not ancient history weaving back to the Zim Dynasty. The last time Flacco played the Bengals, rookie free safety Jessie Bates III got his first NFL interception and rookie left end Sam Hubbard got his first NFL sack against Flacco in the Bengals' 34-23 win over Baltimore in a Thursday night game in Paycor Stadium. They are the only two guys left from that defense that held him to a 76 passer rating that night even though he threw for 376 yards.

Zimmer and his disciple who succeeded him as DC, Paul Guenther, the Jersey-bred Flacco's buddy from Philly, had a pretty good handle on him, but it was Teryl Austin's defense that got that last Bengals' win against Flacco.

Flacco's not exactly a civic statue yet as a dangerous one-time Super Bowl MVP. But mobility has never been something he's known for, although the longest run of his career is still the broken-play 38-yard winning touchdown he rambled for in his debut. So now that he's 37 years old doesn't change it all that much. In their 20 games against him, the Bengals sacked Flacco at least in all but two of the games, multiple times in 11 games and at least four times in four games.

After a sack in each of their first two games, you have to figure the next Bengals defensive coordinator, Staten Island's Lou Anarumo, is looking to pressure Jersey Joe. Last season they only had four games with a sack and one with none.

But, still, the defense has allowed just 43 points in the first two games, a 21.5 per game pace compared to last year's 22.5.

"At the end of the day, you don't have as many sacks as you'd like early on," said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor after Sunday's game. "They gave up 14 points to start the game and then after that, they played really lights out aside from those two field goals there at the end. So our defense is playing really well."