Bengals Notebook: How Simmons Decided On Punter; Kareem, Taylor-Britt To IR; By George, Another CFA

IR BOUND: On a Zoom media call Bengals heads coach Zac Taylor said second-round cornerback Cam Taylor Britt (core) and edge Khalid Kareem (hamstring) are going to start the season on the four-week injured reserve list. They can only rehab and go to meetings and after the Sept. 29 Thursday night game against Miami they can start practicing in a three-week activation period.

Really tough for Kareem. He seemed to just fight through one of the shoulder issues that also put him on IR at the beginning of last season when he injured his hamstring on his ninth snap of the season in New York a few weeks ago.

And a tough break for Taylor-Britt, too. He was just coming off a really good week of practice before undergoing surgery on his core.

"I'll tell you this about Cam, his approach has been really good since this since this happened," Taylor said. "He's here early in the morning, getting his stuff done. He meets extra. He's doing everything we asked him to do. So I'm optimistic that when his time does come that he's able to come off the list and he'll be ready and doing everything that he possibly could have done to put himself in a position to go compete and get some playing time."

BACHIE BALL: Linebacker Joe Bachie, who so impressed them late last season before tearing his ACL, isn't quite back yet and is spending the first month on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.