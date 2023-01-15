Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Ravens

2. McPherson magic

Evan McPherson had perhaps the best postseason by a kicker in league history a year ago. He was a perfect 20-for-20 on placekicks, nailing all of his 14 field goal attempts and all six of his PATs. No NFL kicker had ever gone 100 percent on as many as 11 field goals in a single postseason. What made McPherson's performance more impressive, though, was his clutch factor. Then just a 22-year-old, he drilled a 52-yard game-winner as time expired in the Divisional round at Tennessee, followed by a 31-yarder in overtime of the AFC Championship at Kansas City that punched Cincinnati's ticket to the Super Bowl.

Though his numbers have been slightly down compared to his rookie campaign, McPherson has still gone 5-for-5 on kicks of 50 or more yards this season and last Sunday against Baltimore he knocked through each of his three PATs. Playoff matchups have a knack for coming down to the accuracy of a kicker, and for the Bengals to make another memorable January run, they may once again rely on the right foot of "Money Mac."

3. "Greedy" defense forcing turnovers

Cincinnati's defense has recorded 10 takeaways over the last four games, with six of those resulting in Bengals touchdowns. In last week's game against Baltimore, the secondary set the tone early with interceptions on two of the Ravens' first three drives, before a fumble recovered in the end zone for a TD capped off a dominant opening half. Head coach Zac Taylor raved about the mindset within the defensive meeting rooms this week, and even while that unit is staking its claim as one of the best in the league, it still believes there is a higher level yet to be reached.

"They're all greedy," said Taylor in his Monday news conference. "They're all hunting the ball every single play. I know that they know they left several turnovers out there as well."