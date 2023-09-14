Five things to watch: Bengals vs. Ravens

4. Elite linebackers on both sides

Though they won't square off against each other, two of the best linebacker duos in the league will be on display on Sunday in Cincinnati when the Bengals' Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson and the Ravens' Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen take to the field. Both Wilson (123) and Pratt (99) set career highs in tackles in 2022, while Smith and Queen teamed up for a combined 132 tackles after the Ravens acquired Smith midway through the season.

Pratt and Wilson combined for 19 stops in Week 1 at Cleveland, with Pratt adding in a sack while also forcing a fumble that ended a Browns drive that reached the Cincinnati 21-yard line. In addition to helping slow down Baltimore's run game on Sunday, the duo will also take on the task of covering Ravens TE Mark Andrews, whose 2208 receiving yards since 2021 are second-most among all NFL tight ends.

Queen and Smith will be asked to help wrangle Bengals HB Joe Mixon while also working in coverage against talented TE Irv Smith Jr., who will be making his home debut for Cincinnati. Roquan Smith in the regular-season finale this past January totaled 16 tackles, tied for the most by any player versus the Bengals all season. Queen, meanwhile, had a key interception in the Week 5 matchup that led to a Baltimore field goal in the third quarter.

5. Familiar foe on home turf

The last two non-preseason games played at Paycor Stadium featured the Bengals and Ravens, with both matchups coming in January of 2023 and containing major implications. The first of which was the Week 18 regular-season finale that Cincinnati took 27-16 to officially clinch home field in the following week's Wild Card Playoff versus Baltimore. The Bengals jumped out to a 17-0 lead, and after the Ravens cut the deficit to nine early in the fourth quarter, Lou Anarumo's defense stepped up with a turnover on downs and a fumble recovery to close it out.

The Wild Card showdown proved to be a back-and-forth affair that will forever be remembered by Bengals fans for Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown that broke a 17-17 tie in the fourth quarter. The victory marked Cincinnati's seventh in a row at Paycor Stadium dating back to Week 4 of last season. The Bengals also have nine home wins since Week 16 of the 2021 campaign, tied for the second-most in the league in that span.

Several Bengals coaches and players were quick to comment this week on their excitement to return to playing in front of their home crowd in The Jungle.